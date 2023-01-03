The Government of Canada has announced new funding for partner organizations to help expand Canada’s Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP) to more skilled refugees.
Over the next few years, Canada is aiming to work with employers and communities across the country to expand the pilot and welcome 2,000 skilled refugees to fill specific labour shortages in high-demand sectors, such as health care, skilled trades and information technology.
Silvia Chang, a restaurant owner from Milton area said she was looking for a chef to expand his offered menu and such a program may help him find one. “Canada is going through a labour shortage which is making it difficult for business owners to keep up their production and everything, skilled people from other countries may help fill the gap”, she said.
Through the EMPP, partner organizations help skilled refugees overseas connect with employers who need to fill critical labor shortages in occupations like nurse aides and personal support workers, chefs and cooks, and skilled tradespeople.
Once candidates receive a job offer, they can apply to immigrate to Canada through existing economic programs, using EMPP measures that remove barriers refugees may experience due to their displacement.
To make it easier for qualified candidates to apply, Canada is rolling out a new and more flexible process with its trusted partners. Partners—including Talent Beyond Boundaries, TalentLift and Jumpstart Refugee Talent—will be able to directly refer and support candidates. To help them with this new role, trusted partners will receive mandatory training and go through quality assurance reviews.
In addition, Canada is providing $6.2 million to support six projects by EMPP partner organizations.
These projects will build the capacity of these organizations in key areas, including identifying qualified candidates overseas and supporting candidates and employers throughout the interview, hiring, and immigration processes.
Funding will also support the work of a partner organization that helps EMPP newcomers with affordable microloans.
Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said resettlement provided refugees with the opportunity to live in safety and rebuild their lives, but it shouldn’t mean their career experience gets overlooked in the process.
‘Through this groundbreaking program, our government is highlighting skilled refugees’ professional achievements by allowing them to continue their career in Canada, while giving employers access to a pool of global talent.’
Healthcare practitioners, restaurant owners and other businesses have welcomed the program, saying that this may help them find talented workers for their businesses.
A physician from Burlington, Vaneet Sharma, said he was seeing the healthcare infrastructure facing the shortage of workers, which resulted in prolonged waiting times for patients. “If more healthcare workers, paramedics can join the workforce, it may help reduce burden on hospitals”, he said.