NORTH HURON – Deputy Fire Chief Chad Kregar is the new Fire Coordinator with the Huron County Mutual Fire Aid Association, gaining final approval on Nov. 7 from North Huron council and solidifying his nomination.
Kregar has served as the alternate fire coordinator with the association for the past four years, a report from Fire Chief Marty Bedard said. The term of fire coordinator and alternate fire coordinator run for four years, concurrent with the term of municipal councils.
The report indicated that the current coordinator has resigned and no longer works in Huron County, which left the position vacant.
Deputy Chief Kregar was voted in as fire coordinator at the last Huron County Fire Chiefs meeting and has agreed to accept this position. As per the Office of the Fire Marshal requirements, to become coordinator or alternate coordinator, municipal councils must approve these appointments.
Bedard said, “Deputy Chief Chad Kregar has the knowledge and experience required for this position. As Fire Chief, I fully support this appointment and recommend council does as well.”
Council voted unanimously to approve the appointment.