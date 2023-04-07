BRUCE COUNTY – A council workshop was held on March 30 to discuss the new Bruce County Official Plan – Plan the Bruce.
The workshop offered the opportunity for council to discuss information and offer input into the plan, which is drawing closer to the point where it will be ready for submission to the province.
Council heard from various members of the team that has been working on the OP – from Bruce County, Claire Dodds, Jack Van Dorp, Monica Walker-Bolton and Carley Donaldson; from WSP, Robert Rappolt, Nadia Dowhaniuk and Greg Bender; from DBH Soil Services, Dave Hodgson, and North-South Environmental, Kristen Harrison.
“We’re in a really good place to know what the plan will look like” as council takes its first “deep dive” into the new Official Plan, said Dodds.
The OP process has now entered Phase Two, which will culminate in adoption of the plan, and review and approval by the province.
The plan will guide policy on such matters as housing, agriculture, the natural environment, economic development and connectivity for the next several years.
Before that happens, there’ll be ongoing engagement with county and municipal staff, Indigenous communities, agencies, the province and the public.
To date, the team has engaged with over 15,000 residents through 17 online surveys with nearly 1,500 responses, focus groups, virtual sessions, meetings with stakeholder groups, and correspondence and meetings with Indigenous communities.
As the year progresses, there’ll be another council workshop, and three open houses. The statutory public meeting will be held in August, with the tentative adoption of the plan by council in September.
It’s an ambitious timeline, according to Dodds, but she assured council, “Our team is laser-focused... on this all-hands-on-deck timeline.”
Among the concerns raised by council was the need for opportunities to meet remotely, and for the plan to be presented to the lower tier municipalities (County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores). He also stressed the need to keep the document clear and “digestible.”
County Coun. Mark Goetz was concerned about the possibility the plan will inhibit growth in rural areas. He was assured that while the Provincial Policy Statement calls for the protection of farmland, there is the ability for expansion into agricultural land, according to Walker-Bolton.
A concern was raised over inclusion of items on the mapping that are outside the county’s responsibility, for example, fish habitat. Said Warden Chris Peabody, Brockton, “People will assume we regulate (these) and we don’t.”
Charbonneau added that such items shouldn’t be put on the maps.
“Let those lines mean something,” he said.
County Coun. Kenneth Craig, Kincardine, commented, “People will look at the pictures first, then the words.”
Dodds concluded by saying the OP will come back to council “for more formal direction” in April.
Chair of the planning committee, County Coun. Steve Hammell, Arran-Elderslie, ended the workshop by thanking the staff and consultants, saying, “If the priority continues to be the public, it will be a fine document.”
Visit the planthebruce.ca webpage for work done to date, and upcoming engagement opportunities.