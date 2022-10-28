GODERICH – The County of Huron announced that the Out of the Cold program located in Goderich would reopen for the winter months beginning Nov. 15, under new management by the Choices for Change Alcohol, Drug & Gambling Counselling Centre.
A press release on Oct. 24 said that since 2020 the emergency shelter has been funded and managed by the county and operated by multiple partners, including Lakeshore United Church, where the shelter is located.
“This change in management means that the County of Huron will continue to contribute funding and provide support for the shelter, while Choices for Change will manage the shelter’s day-to-day operations,” the release said.
“Our team is still significantly and meaningfully involved in the emergency shelter and in multiple other efforts to address and prevent homelessness in Huron County,” said Director of Social and Property Services Barbara Hall. “We are taking a collaborative approach, which includes a county-led Coordinated Access Program. The shelter is just one example of this collaborative effort in action.”
The Heart to Home stability team, which also forms the shelter team, continues to work with those who are now housed and those working towards their housing goals. The media release said, “This team operates from a housing-first perspective and are an important resource in the county’s Coordinated Access Program. The team collaborates with agency partners across the county to help people access housing and ensure their move to a home is safe and secure.”
Chief Executive Officer of Choices for Change/Resilience Huron Perth, Catherine Hardman, said, “Our organization is excited about continuing our involvement with this very important service in partnership with the County of Huron. The guests of the program are managing a number of complex issues and having a safe place to access the necessary supports, can make all the difference.”
Shelter details
Opening Date: Nov. 15, 2022
Hours: 7 p.m. – 8 a.m. daily (No admission after 10 p.m.)
Location: Lakeshore United Church, 56 North St., Goderich (front door entrance)
Learn more about Choices for Change: https://choicesforchange.ca/.
Learn more about the many ways the County of Huron is working to prevent and address homelessness in Huron County: https://www.huroncounty.ca/social-services/housing.