Tom Marsh has never been one to throw anything away.
And residents in the Bothwell area couldn’t be happier.
Marsh has been collecting memorabilia for many years, keeping the area’s local history alive.
He recently held an open house at his Zone Centre Road home for a local tractor club to see his extensive collection.
“They came last year and said they wanted to come again, so we’ve set everything out for them to see the history,” Marsh said.
Marsh had his collections set up in individual trailers, including local military history, family trees, former country schools, oil drilling and athletics.
Of his collections, Marsh’s favourite is the military memorabilia and history he has put together.
“Most of the soldiers are gone, but they were great,” Marsh said of his conversations over the years with local Veterans.
Before bringing his collection home, Marsh set up a military museum at the Bothwell fire station.
When he started his military collection, he was met with some resistance.
“I went to the Legion, and they told me, ‘they won’t give you nothing,’” he recalled conversations with local members.
Marsh was told that Veterans dislike parting with their wartime mementos.
“After two weeks, I came home and said, ‘they must think I’m the Pope’ because they were giving me their stuff,” he said. “I sat down with them, and they told me stories.”
“What they did was amazing,” Marsh stated.
He has compiled a list of all local Veterans, which was displayed at the open house.
Marsh also has memorabilia from all of the local country schools.
“They’re all gone now, but I have hundreds and hundreds of school pictures,” he said.
“If you went to one of those schools, I’ll have your picture.”
Marsh has ‘two chief scouts’ who help build his collections.
“The one comes every Sunday, bringing me something every Sunday like clockwork,” he said with a laugh.
He also gets donations from people who come across items they believe may be of local interest while cleaning out basements, attics and garages.
Marsh said he is especially interested in adding family trees to his collection.
“People don’t know what to do with stuff like this, but don’t throw it away; I’ll have someplace to put it,” he commented.
If you have items of local and historical interest, you can stop by Marsh’s residence on Zone Central Road or call him at 519-695-2741.
Marsh only conducts visits to his historical collection by appointment at the above number.