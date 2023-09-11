An 8.5-metre boardwalk is now complete over Mallett Creek.
On Aug. 27, nine volunteers with Gabriola Land and Trails Trust completed the boardwalk and bridge which makes up part of the Burnside-Cox Community Park connector trail on Aug. 27, Hugh Skinner, GaLTT’s president, said.
The Regional District of Nanaimo completed a survey to demarcate the trail and provided the lumber and concrete piers. Total project costs for the boardwalk and bridge installation were $4,300, according to Rick Daykin, RDN manager of parks. The project also required submitting a notification of instream work as per the provincial Water Sustainability Act.
“The RDN worked with a biologist to ensure the construction methods minimized disturbance to the area,” Daykin said. “There was no excavation required as the boardwalk and bridge were mounted on concrete piers at grade.
“Construction was recently completed to align with the time of year that presents the least impact to fish, wildlife and habitat.”
The remaining construction on the trail, connecting the Cox Community Park Mallett Creek trail to Burnside Drive will occur this fall or early winter. The RDN will construct the trail south to Burnside Drive while a trail north to link to an existing trail in Cox Community Park will be the work of GaLTT volunteers, Daykin said. Signage will go up once the trail is complete.