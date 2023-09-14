The Grande Prairie Royal Canadian Legion #54 hosted a First Responders Appreciation Day event Sept. 9.
Around 14 organizations were in attendance, including firefighters, police, EMS, search and rescue and STARS.
“This year, we truly felt the value of first responders as we experienced this summer an unprecedented amount of wildfires and witnessed the incredible response that our teams and our crews and our staff and management and our leadership did to support and protect our communities,” said City of Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton.
“We truly thank the many organizations and the individuals behind these organizations who dedicate their lives to our community.”
The event had vehicles from different departments available for the public to see and activities available for children.
County of Grande Prairie Coun. Peter Harris said first responders play a crucial role in the mentorship of youth.
During the event, EJ Robbins, 7, raced through an obstacle course of firefighter drills held by the Sexsmith Fire Department.
Meanwhile, STARS brought its medical education unit, which included a training mannequin that speaks, breathes, blinks, and has a heartbeat and pulse. Some young community members even had the opportunity to perform an intubation on the mannequin.
Henry Rycroft, 6, was curious about the STARS mannequin and placed a breathing tube in its throat.
Some children became familiar with what goes on in ambulances and emergency vehicles.
Theodore Brothers, 4, was a bit shy but his mother said they were out to meet people who work in ambulances and other first responder positions so he knew who could help him in an emergency.
Grande Prairie Legion #54 president Brad Lewis said the event allows children to see what happens in emergency vehicles and why they are needed.
The event also gave the public the opportunity to thank first responders for their service and find out how to become more involved with these organizations.
Harris encouraged people to speak with organization representatives at the event to find out how they could become more involved.
“To the younger generation, we encourage you to consider joining the ranks of our first responders,” he said.
Harris also acknowledged the work of first responders during the Dunes West wildfire in May.
“During the Dunes West wildfire, our first responders gave everything they had using their skills and strategies to prioritize our safety above their own,” said Harris.