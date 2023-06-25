Woodbine Mohawk Park witnessed a memorable night as the highly anticipated 40th edition of the $1 million Pepsi North America Cup unfolded. Showcasing a remarkable field, this premier North American pacing event for three-year-old pacers delivered an instant classic. Amidst a picture-perfect evening, the enthusiastic crowd was treated to an intense showdown, with 'Its My Show' emerging as the show's star, displaying exceptional determination and resilience.
RACE HIGHLIGHTS:
With a field comprising top contenders in exceptional form, the stage was set for an enthralling contest. Save America, driven by Yannick Gingras, took an early lead after crossing over from post nine. 'Its My Show' guided by Scott Zeron, settled into second position, followed closely by Cup elimination winners Christchurch and Fulton. Save America dictated the pace, setting a rapid opening quarter of 25.4 before yielding the lead to Its My Show, who reached the half-mile mark in :54.0.
Maintaining a 1 ¼ length advantage as they passed the three-quarter mark in 1:20.4, Its My Show, a cup elimination victor in the previous week, aimed to break away from the chasing pack. With Fulton making a valiant effort to close in on the leader and Confederate, another elimination winner and slight favourite on the tote board, mounting a strong challenge from the outside, the race intensified.
Under the skillful guidance of trainer Linda Toscano, Its My Show demonstrated tremendous resilience and held off a determined Confederate, winning by a head in a personal-best time of 1:47.2. With this victory, the bay gelding maintained his flawless record, extending his winning streak to six out of six races in 2023. Fulton secured a respectable third place, while Voukefalas finished fourth.
CELEBRATION AND ACHIEVEMENTS:
Linda Toscano, delighted with her first North America Cup crown, expressed her joy at Its My Show's exceptional performance. The bay gelding, who struggled to secure a win in his eight starts as a two-year-old, proved his mettle with an impressive display on this memorable night.
Scott Zeron, who previously claimed victory in the 2019 edition of the Cup with Captain Crunch, added another accolade to his illustrious career, celebrating another triumphant moment.
Bred and owned by Richard and Joanne Young, Its My Show now boasts an impressive record of 6 wins, two second-place finishes, and one third-place finish from 14 starts. The exceptional talent and resilience this rising star displays have solidified his position as one of the top contenders in the pacing world.