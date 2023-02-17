A few months ago, Seven Persons School did a presentation to the Prairie Rose School Division board about building a shop class area. The proposal was brought forward for approval by trustee Graeme Dennis at the Feb. 14 meeting.
“Building a shop there would enhance student learning and is important in a rural setting. What better place to start a foundation than at a junior high,” stated Dennis.
He asked the board to get behind the proposal so it could move forward.
The shop would be important for the entire community and not just the students, he says.Currently, the school uses a room where they have materials to do some shop work, along with a small garage. However, neither are equipped for carpentry or welding.
Dennis asked for the board to approve a motion of releasing $80,000 from capital reserves to go toward the shop project. He says there is space to build it at the school and the time is now to move forward to create this additional learning area.
Building the shop would be a good investment and is a school-wide initiative. While tailored for students in Grades 7-9, he believes the younger students would also be able to use it.
“There is lots of ingenuity at the school,” said Dennis.
Trustees were pleased with the work that had already been put into the proposal before asking for an investment from the board. The motion was passed unanimously.