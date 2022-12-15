A Burton community organization is about to relaunch programming after a more than two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.
The president of the Burton Community Learning Centre says a strong showing at their recent annual general meeting demonstrates residents want the service.
“The question was: Do we still need the organization? Does the community still want the Learning Centre?” says Isabelle Bergeron, who also serves as treasurer of the BCLC. “The answer was a resounding ‘yes.’ We had over 30 community members who came to the AGM.”
Bergeron says there was no doubt the BCLC is still valued.
“Everyone is enthusiastic about offering programs again, as soon as possible,” she says. “The new board is there – we have new people, new ideas – plus the old experienced board. We have all the history and knowledge, and we are exploring new possibilities.”
The Learning Centre started in the local elementary school about 10 years ago, after declining enrolment put the school on the chopping block. The BCLC was formed to provide learning and wellness opportunities for local residents in the community of 130 – and keep the lights on at an important community facility.
“We started with such a beautiful building and great learning space, and we started offering programs – whatever the community wanted,” recalls Bergeron. “We had mushroom picking courses, lots of exercise classes for seniors, Pilates… we basically occupied one of the classrooms, which we turned into an exercise room.
“We used the gym regularly and had a reading centre, which was very popular. And we had other one-off classes, like presentations from a local expert or weekend workshops. It definitely met a need of the community which we probably didn’t even realize was there.”
But the centre’s programming had to shut down at the height of the COVID outbreak in early 2020, and that turned into a semi-permanent suspension. In the meantime, the fortunes of the elementary school changed as well.
“Burton has been blessed with a large increase in students in the last couple of years,” she says. “And the school is essentially full of students.”
The Learning Centre moved its equipment and other supplies out of the school to make way for the new students, and is storing them in the local community hall. They will restart their programming at the hall, but it’s not a permanent solution.
“There are some challenges we need to overcome, because the hall is used for other purposes – community activities, bingo, the seniors’ dinner, etc.,” she says. “Currently, the equipment is sitting on the stage, which is not ideal, but it is what it is.
“We’re going to try the best we can to make it work.”
With the successful AGM and reinvigorated board, Bergeron says they are beginning to look at other options for a home for the BCLC.
“We have a church in town that hasn’t been used for a few years. We are hoping it will be transferred to the community,” she says, but emphasizes it’s more of a hope than a concrete plan at the moment. “There is that building that maybe we might be able to get into, but it would require major renovations. So that would be a long-term possibility.”
If the demand remains high, the organization might even look at building its own facility, either stand-alone or attached to another community building.
“The sky’s the limit. If we want it, we can create it,” she says. “People are really keen. We just need to put our heads together and pull in the same direction.”
But that’s some years in the future. In the meantime, the BCLC is talking to funding agencies and will begin to gather volunteers to allow some of the centre’s programming to restart. She hopes that could be as early as January.