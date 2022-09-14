Woodstock council opened its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, with a 70-second Moment of Silence in tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
The mayor, councillors, staff and all those in attendance stood in silence and remembrance of the Commonwealth’s longest-serving Monarch.
At the suggestion of Deputy Mayor Amy Anderson, Mayor Art Slipp called for a 70-second tribute, reflecting on the 70 years Queen Elizabeth sat on the throne.
Slipp noted one of his childhood memories was being at his Grandfather McKinley’s Woodstock home during the Queen’s coronation in 1952.
CAO Andrew Garnett also told council the town would participate in the National Day of Mourning on Monday, Sept. 19, as announced by the federal and provincial governments.
As a result of the national holiday, he explained the town postponed the Planning Advisory Committee public meeting to consider variances for the proposed 75-unit mixed-use building on the downtown site of the old Woodstock Baptist Church property.
The town later announced it rescheduled the meeting to Tuesday, Sept. 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Woodstock Golf and Curling.
The provincial government announced that New Brunswick would observe the National Day of Mourning on Sept. 20, closing government offices and schools.
“This one-time provincial and national holiday is intended to honour the Queen and pay respect to her life of service to Canada and to the Commonwealth of Nations on the day of her funeral,” the GNB release stated.
The government explained the day would be treated as any other holiday for management and non-union employees in Parts I, II and III of the provincial public service, including central government departments and agencies and all public school systems.
The province said the holiday would be optional for private sector businesses and employers.
The government also noted that the public could pay tribute to the Queen by signing the condolence books between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily until Sunday at Government House or the legislative assembly. They could also sign online.
The public can find more information on how to pay tribute to the Queen at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (gnb.ca).
Details about the Sept 20 PAC Meeting and the public notification information are available on the Town of Woodstock website. Town of Woodstock - Home
Among the variances under consideration will be the maximum height and parking requirements for the proposed building.