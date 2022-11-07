The South Kent Lightning U13 hockey team was busy last week.
The boy’s U13 team played two games in three days, splitting the games.
On Oct. 28, the Lightning dropped a close game to North Middlesex 4-3.
Head coach Rob Schaafsma said it was a close game to a top team that competed well.
“We are hoping to get a win when we get them at home in a few weeks, but we will need to work hard for a full game,” said Schaafsma, who admitted his team took a couple of shifts off, which cost the team the victory.
“We always seem to struggle on road games,” he said. “George Glenn played well and faced a lot of shots, and I really hoped we would’ve got the win for him.”
Lightning goals were scored by Griffin Vandevelde, Cam Hall and Gavin Lumley.
A few days later, on Oct. 30, the Lightning played an exhibition game vs a younger U12AA team from Belle River.
Schaafsma said Belle River invited the Lightning for a friendly exhibition. He said his team adjusted their lines to try players in positions they normally would not play and tried some different combinations of lines.
“Belle River played hard the whole game and kept it close until the 3rd period,” said Schaafsma.
After being tied heading into the third period, the Lightning pulled away. Cam Hall continued his hot start to the season as he found the back of the net several times, scoring five goals. Other Lightning goals came from Remi Ramboer, Cohen Robert and R.J. Kuiper.