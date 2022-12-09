Rain and wind drubbed Kanesatake’s holiday parade on Saturday, but Santa Claus wore sunglasses anyway - never mind that it was after nightfall.
A quirky, fun-loving tone was unimpeded at a holiday parade at which the winning float was a replica of the Ecto-1 of Ghostbusters fame.
“Well, we were trying to think a bit out of the box, and one of our family’s favourite (not-so) Christmas movies is Ghostbusters 2,” said Jasmin Gunn, whose winning entry was co-created by her mother, Louise Bonspille. “Turning the car into the Ecto-1 just seemed like the logical step because we don’t have a trailer to pull.”
She revelled in the excitement of the children - and adults - who appreciated the callout to the classic film series, the second of which was set at Christmastime despite being released in June 1989.
“My mom and I spent many hours planning and putting it together, with the approval of my brother, who is a huge Ghostbusters aficionado,” said Gunn.
“I think we can be proud of the work we put into this. Winning just made a good thing even better. It was fun spending time together, collaborating, and combining ideas. We hope next year more families get involved!”
Family and community bonding underpin the spirit of the parade, which started a few years ago when the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) wanted to find a safe way for Kanehsata’kehró:non to have a good time together during the pandemic.
“I just wish the weather was better, but other than that I think people really enjoyed it,” said Jadyn Nicholas Lauder, KHC’s child and youth program coordinator.
To boost participation, the health centre offered prizes of $500, $700, and $1,000 to the top three floats. Lauder would have liked to see a better turnout of spectators, but she believes this can be attributed to the weather.
“Hopefully we can get it bigger and better every year,” she said.
Still, some families found a way to enjoy the event without worrying too much about the rain and wind.
Kaysun Oke watched from her driveway with her three-year-old son, who insisted they follow the parade back to the meeting point.
“It was joyful and filled with excitement,” said Oke. “My son was so excited to see Santa and let out a little squeal once he saw him wave back.”
“I thought the parade was great considering the weather we had that day,” said Alyssa Simon, who watched from her dining room as her daughter and niece watched from the end of the driveway with their aunt and uncle.
“We are a small community, and it’s so nice to have these events for our community and to see the smiles on the kids’ faces. Bad weather or not, our community still came through and put on a great parade.”