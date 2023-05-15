An East St. Paul elementary school will continue to assign Mother’s and Father’s Day cards and crafts after community members decried a principal’s attempt to make the occasions more inclusive.
Earlier this month, Dr. F.W.L. Hamilton School administration informed families that students were making art with specific messages and people in mind instead of participating in event-related activities.
“We have moved away from isolated observances of specific traditions like Mother’s and Father’s Day to acknowledge the importance of all those who support our students,” principal Robert Hadath wrote in an e-memo May 5.
Citing feedback from the parent community, Hadath issued another bulletin on May 8 that indicated the school would acknowledge — in addition to “special someone week” — Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, after all.
Tom Haughton, who became a widower last year, said his family is shocked about how vocal and insensitive opponents have been to the school’s efforts to support children from households of all kinds.
“I thought it was a beautiful move by the school. My wife passed away last year from brain cancer near Mother’s Day and it’s been a tough time,” said Haughton, who has young children — one of whom attends the kindergarten-to-Grade 5 building on Henderson Highway just north of the Perimeter.
Last spring, the school brought in grief counsellors to support students, Haughton said, noting his son’s teacher gave him a heads-up about the inclusivity initiative in advance.
“It was comforting knowing my son would not be the only one making a different kind of card. He made me a beautiful card and it said, ‘Thank you, Dad,’” he added.
Haughton said it has been difficult to read his neighbours’ inconsiderate comments on social media in recent days.
Countless users have taken to the “East St. Paul/Birds Hill UNCENSORED” group on Facebook to criticize the school’s initial announcement. Some claimed it was disrespectful towards mothers. Others bemoaned the “woke” move.
Marty Gold, the host of a podcast produced by a local far-right political and social commentary media company, called it “a discriminatory policy.”
The decision, made at a local level, was not directed by the board of trustees in the River East Transcona School Division, said Sandra Herbst, superintendent and chief executive officer.
“As our early years schools recognize Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in the coming weeks, schools celebrate and are sensitive to the diverse families who live in their communities,” Herbst said in a statement Monday.
Numerous parents declined to comment on the situation after school dismissal Monday. One father, who refused to share his name, said he is both pleased the school will celebrate Father’s Day next month and certain that teachers will make accommodations wherever necessary.
“It should be the child’s decision on who they want to make (a card) for because not everyone has a mother, not everyone has a father,” said mother Tracy Cullum, who was gifted plants presented to her in pots that were decorated for Mother’s Day at school.
Cullum said she is proud to belong to a school community led by a principal who prioritizes inclusivity, especially given she, a parent of a child who has autism, has witnessed Hadath put his words into action.
There is a movement to introduce gender-neutral holidays, such as “Parent’s Day” or “Caregiver’s Day” in place to existing May and June celebrations, said Sharanpal Ruprai, an associate professor who oversees the women’s and gender studies department at the University of Winnipeg.
“At the heart of this issue is children, and making children feel like they belong,” she said, noting caregivers come in many forms — from foster parents to two-spirit parents, stepmothers to grandparents.
“The people who are asking for bans or for a throwback to the OVERSET FOLLOWS:(1950s), I think that they’ve somehow lost the ability for empathy and we need them to re-centre that,” Ruprai added.