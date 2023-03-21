MT. BRYDGES - The road to the Schmalz Cup in Woodstock still goes through Mt. Brydges after the Bulldogs took down the Petrolia Flyers with four straight wins in its first-round matchup.
Tyler Teves won the deciding in net, stopping 26 shots in the 6-0 shutout. Quinton Duncan got a rest after winning the first three games played over four days, including a 28-save double-overtime game one win in Petrolia. Duncan has a .928 save percentage and 1.79 goals against in the playoffs.
Game four on March 14 at the Tri-Town Arena saw the home team show of its depth with a dozen players getting on the scoresheet.
Diego Sabina is leading the team with five goals. He has six points along with three teammates: Ben Landers, Nick Mazza and regular season leader Lucas Balanca. An astonishing 17 players go at least one point in the four playoff games played so far.
Captain Blake Griffiths was second among all defenceman in the 60-team Provincial Junior Hockey League regular season with 49 points in 38 games. He had five points in the first-round sweep. Defenceman Nolan Griffiths was right behind in regular and post season scoring with 45 and four points.
Up next are the Exeter Hawks starting this Friday in Mt. Brydges.