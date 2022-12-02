WALKERTON – As a prelude to his big night coming soon, Santa paid a visit to Walkerton on Saturday night, Nov. 26. Crowds lined the streets to welcome the “jolly old elf” and enjoy the parade held in his honour.
Santa Claus visits Walkerton
- Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Walkerton Herald Times
