The sewers and culverts of the Town of Stettler will be flowing like never before after council unanimously agreed to purchase a new flushing unit. The decision was made at the Nov. 1 regular meeting.
Director of Operational Services Melissa Robbins presented councillors with a request to purchase a new trailer-mounted sewer flushing unit.
“Approved 2022 capital budget is $200,000 to purchase a new trailer mounted sewer flushing unit,” she stated in her memo to council.
Robbins noted the mobile unit which can be towed by a truck can be used to flush all the sewers and culverts in town.
The desired piece of equipment was included in a request for proposal (RFP) and publicly advertised, and Robbins noted the town received three offers.
Superior North America Inc. offered a Sewer Equipment Co. model for $163,271, FST Canada Inc. offered a US Jetting model for $172,594.45 and Westvac Industrial Ltd. offered a Vac-Con model for $155,900.
“We are not considering the Westvac Industrial unit as it did not meet specifications,” stated Robbins.
“Of the two remaining models, both meet specifications and therefore the Sewer Equipment Co. unit is being recommended for purchase.
“Public Works has hired a contractor who operates this same model with good success for cleaning and clearing blocked sewer lines.”
Robbins explained the Town of Stettler has hired a contractor out of Ponoka who used a similar unit and the town was very happy with the results.
It was further noted the base price would be increased by $9,542 to include a wireless remote pendant and an additional $5,595 for a three-year warranty. The total cost to taxpayers would be $178, 408.
Councillors unanimously approved purchasing the Sewer Equipment Co. model from Superior North America for the price of $178,408.