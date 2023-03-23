Spring is here, and as you start planning your garden, why not aim to be the best?
West Lincoln has been selected by Communities in Bloom (CIB), a volunteer and partnership-driven charitable organization, to participate in the 2023 Miracle-Gro Best Garden Selection Program.
With the goal of not only inspiring the community and showcasing their own personal gardens, raising awareness and supporting the development of garden culture is also part of the contest.
Last year, the township recognized 2022 as the Year of the Garden, where residents showed off their gardens and areas within West Lincoln. And this year, the township wants to acknowledge gardeners who make West Lincoln neighbourhoods blossom.
The township will administer the contest and select the best gardens as part of the program. Those whose gardens are chosen will receive a garden sign, a Miracle-Gro gift package, and a congratulatory letter.
Residents interested in participating must register their garden with township staff before an upcoming deadline.
Six local gardens will be selected to display a 2023 Miracle-Gro Best Garden Selection Program sign in their garden and will receive a gift package.
Staff will be taking pictures of the winning gardens with the best garden program signs, which will be shared with the Communities in Bloom national office.
These pictures will then be posted on the Communities in Bloom website and Facebook page, Miracle-Gro Canada Facebook page, and township’s website and social media pages.
Dates for registration and judging have yet to be announced.