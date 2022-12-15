TEMAGAMI - Organizers of Temagami's proposed Santa's Actual Workshop have decided to postpone the event until 2023, due to ongoing COVID-related concerns.
Temagami Parks and Recreation coordinator John Shymko advised Temagami residents through an email December 14 that a decision has been made to postpone the event.
"I am writing to inform you that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year's Christmas children's event," he advised.
"The safety of our children and our staff is our top priority, and we feel that it is in the best interest of all parties to cancel the event. We understand that this may be disappointing news, but we hope that you understand the reasons behind our decision."
Plans had already been developed to have a Santa's workshop event at the Caribou Mountain museum and work had begun on decorations and suits for the main characters, he related. Other plans, including gifts, a bonfire, transportation arrangements, and a reservation system had also been prepared, he continued.
He said that late in the planning process he, and then his wife, contracted the virus, and while they are now recovering "have decided that there can be no guarantee that we can do this at no risk to volunteers and children within the timeframe we have this year."
He expressed confidence the 2023 event will be "amazing."