Alison Linklater says the Mushkegowuk communities’ strength is in their connections.
She is one of three people running for Mushkegowuk grand chief in the general election on Aug. 25. The winner will serve a four-year term.
A member of Taykwa Tagamou Nation, Linklater was the first woman to be elected as grand chief during the 2022 byelection.
Prior to that election, Linklater earned a nursing degree from Lakehead University and worked in special projects for the Matawa Health Co-Operative, as a floor nurse in labour and delivery, and worked in management positions at the Weeneebayko General Hospital.
She also worked as a health policy advisor for Mushkegowuk Council, as well as with air ambulance services in Manitoba, and as a travel nurse.
Her background gives her an in-depth perspective on the health needs in the region.
“Access to more health services, including mental health, on and off reserve, is needed,” she said.
She also wants to see changes in how communities access dental and eye care, counselling and medical supplies.
“We will have a voice in how our health systems are developed,” she said.
More treaty education and knowledge passed between generations is also a priority.
“Knowledge sharing between elders and youth, men and women is needed so we can strengthen our knowledge of the treaty and protect our treaty rights,” said Linklater. “The treaty is the basis for our relationships with the federal and provincial government.”
If re-elected, her goal is to make sure communities have access to things they need to thrive.
“Our children, youth, families, men, women and elders are our wealth,” she said. “It’s in our culture, our language, and our way of living.”
In her work with the Fire Keepers Patrol program prior to being elected in 2022, she saw the work that goes into supporting people in need. The housing crisis and the opioid crisis need to be a priority, she said.
“Supporting our members in social, educational, justice and health, and expanding our task force for healthier communities is the way to protect and preserve our wealth,” she said.
The other candidates for grand chief are Ernest Beck and Walter Leo Friday.
This is the first time two deputy grand chief positions are also being elected.
The Deputy Grand Chief North will represent Fort Albany First Nation, Kashechewan First Nation, Moose Cree First Nation and Attawapiskat First Nation. The Deputy Chief South is for Chapleau Cree First Nation, Taykwa Tagamou Nation and Missinabe Cree First Nation in the south.
The nominees for deputy grand chief north are Rebecca Friday, Charlotte Nakoochee, Sylvina Rickard and Amos Wesley.
Natasha Martin has been acclaimed as deputy grand chief south.
The Mushkegowuk general election will be held on Aug. 25, and email voting packages can be requested up until Aug. 11.