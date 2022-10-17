Tiny Township is hoping to make their timeline of gravel pit involvement as clear as the water beneath their soil.
At the recent regular council meeting, a notice of motion request was made by Coun. Cindy Hastings to allow residents to view a rundown of the municipality’s involvement for gravel pit expansion and permit to take water applications during over the past decade.
“Because of the election – and it is obviously a topic of discussion – there’s been a lot of questions with regards to what’s transpired with regards to both the Teedon Pit and Sarjeant's,” Hastings began.
While trying to field resident questions, Hastings came upon a brief staff document which gave an outline of the events regarding gravel pit operations, dating back to 2012 and highlighting key moments throughout the years.
“I think it might help (clear up) misinformation,” Hastings reasoned to council, “and I certainly think it might help the incoming council if they’re new to this role, just to understand what has taken place.”
In asking CAO Robert Lamb whether the point-form document were permissible to be released as is, Lamb noted it was not a report but merely a time-frame to show municipal involvement over time.
Coun. Gibb Wishart, an incumbent councillor running in the upcoming municipal election, quickly supported the motion.
“I would very much like to have that in my tray upstairs as soon as possible,” stated Wishart. “I’ve just been asked a gazillion questions about it, so that would be very helpful.”
The document was released on the Tiny Township website in their news section under the title, “Gravel Pit Operations in the French’s Hill area in the Township of Tiny”.
Listed are both the Teedon Pit as well as Sarjeants gravel pits 1 and 2; each containing subsections which include the permit to take water applications and the Environmental Compliance Approval (Sewage) applications.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.