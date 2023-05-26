BROCKTON – Mayor Chris Peabody has said that he can see both sides of the issue with Bill 97 and the draft Provincial Policy Statement.
“Overall, it helps us with our boundary expansion,” he said.
And further, he said he can see why there was a need for a policy change to allow accommodations for family members of older farm owners.
At the same time, he would like to see a provision for affordability in the legislation. At present, there is none.
On the agenda of the May 23 meeting of Brockton council was a report by Dieter Weltz, building and planning manager, on the new legislation.
The report reviewed how the new policies “directly relate to the efforts that have gone into supporting expansion of the Walkerton urban boundary.”
The report further stated, “While some of the proposed policies would address and provide the necessary relief for Brockton to advance planning matters, other areas of the proposal represent some uncertainty. The proposed policies changes surrounding agriculture and lot creation represent a significant change from current the planning framework.”
Of particular concern are provisions for lot creation, and the potential for limiting the future expansion of farm operations “in proximity to new residential uses, and the loss of significant areas of agriculture land supply.”
The commenting period for Bill 97 closed May 6; the commenting period for the draft PPS closes June 5.
Peabody commented that two major issues affecting Brockton will be on the agenda of the first meeting in June (June 6): the Durham Street bridge, and Ridout Street.
Due to a report being presented on the bridge by the county at that meeting, it’s being held at the Bruce County council chambers. Peabody isn’t commenting on the bridge at this time.
“I’ll wait to June, and see what the county comes up with,” he said.
The June 20 meeting will be at the Cargill Community Centre.