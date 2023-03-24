LISTOWEL – One local secondary student recently got a taste of provincial politics at the High School Model Parliament program at Queen’s Park in Toronto. Listowel District Secondary School Grade 11 student Keira Schaefer was chosen to represent the Perth-Wellington riding for this year’s program.
This experience brings students from across the province for a three-day Model Parliament program in Toronto, that took place this year from Feb. 22-24.
According to the OLA website, “Young Ontarians who participate in this program will gain a stronger understanding of the province’s parliamentary practices and traditions, and will benefit from an authentic experience that demonstrates the value and importance of the democratic process.”
The Listowel Banner recently talked with Schaefer to learn more about her time in the program, her thoughts on municipal politics and whether she’s interested in joining politics herself.
LB: Tell me a little bit more about your experience with Model Parliament.
KS: Model Parliament started with the application process in October. I had to answer several essay questions that focused on my interests and extra-curricular activities, experiences in volunteering in the community and why I wanted to do Model Parliament. I also had to ask a teacher to write a reference letter. My teacher, Ms. Varillas, who taught me English last year, was happy to do this for me. Model Parliament accepts one student per riding. I was lucky enough to be chosen to represent Perth-Wellington. Once I was accepted in the program, the students who were chosen started meeting virtually in November. We started by completing a survey that helped to determine our group (caucuses). Once we were grouped into our parties, we started weekly assignments and group work. Since I was in the governing party (Ontario Labour) our assignments consisted of electing a premier, creating a party statement, creating a party bill and preparing for the mock debate in the Legislative Chamber. We then travelled to Toronto for three days at Queen’s Park. While there, I was able to meet key figures in Parliament, including our MPP, Matthew Rae, observe the Legislature in session, workshop our provincial bill and participate in a mock debate in the Legislative Chamber. In the end, our provincial bill was passed. It was a great experience for me and I am so glad I did it.
LB: What’s your biggest takeaway from this Model Parliament experience?
KS: I have a few takeaways from this experience. The first was the knowledge I gained about the political system and processes in Ontario. I did not have a lot of knowledge prior and wanted to learn. This experience helped me with that. The second is that it helped me to have an open mind to see other political perspectives and opinions. To listen and hear opposing arguments. When I was in Toronto, I was with people of different backgrounds, beliefs and values. I was able to have conversations with people who did not agree with me or share my viewpoints in a respectful and engaged manner. I appreciated the diversity of the students and all I heard. Likewise, I feel like all the students participating listened and moved forward for the greater good, regardless of what they believe in. I will take that with me as I reach the age where I can vote.
LB: In your opinion, what do you think is the most pressing issue facing the North Perth municipal government right now?
KS: The lack of diversity and inclusion for all in our community. While there has been some improvement, we have a long way to go to ensure that everyone feels like they belong in North Perth.
LB: Do you see yourself going into politics?
KS: To be honest, not at the moment. However, when I am older, I might want to do it at a municipal level as I believe that is where the biggest change can happen in communities. Right now, although I want to make a change, I am not sure that is the best place for me. I think there are a lot of different ways to make a change and I see myself doing more advocacy work. I also see how people treat those in politics and it really upsets me. I am not sure I could take that and not take it personally.
LB: Finally, what politician inspires you the most?
KS: There is no one politician that inspires me more than others. I currently follow many politicians on social media from all parties. I respect what they do individually, but I admire when they work together to make a positive change, regardless of what party they represent.