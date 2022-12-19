Two electric zambonis will soon hit the ice at local arenas.
During the latest council meeting, Chatham-Kent councillors voted unanimously to purchase two electric ice resurfacers from Zamboni Company Ltd. for a total value of $386,621 (including HST).
The total purchase of $386,621 will be funded through the Municipal Fleet Reserve.
The report that went before council highlighted that Fleet Services consulted with Recreation Services and purchasing throughout the document preparation process as well on the final decision when selecting the unit presented in the report.
“The current units are past their lifecycle and need to be replaced,” read the report. “As vehicles age, the operation and maintenance costs increase. Therefore, timely replacement is important.”
These new electric resurfacers, which will be used at Tilbury arena and Dresden arena, will reduce GHG emissions and fossil fuel usage in the municipalities’ fleets.