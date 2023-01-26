Shuniah, Ont. — The Rural Ontario Municipal Association conference is always a whirlwind affair with meetings with ministers, discussions on topical issues and listening to compelling keynote speakers. ROMA’s annual general meeting, which wrapped up Tuesday, was no different.
Municipality of Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry, who is also president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association and sits on the executive board of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, said her delegation received important information pertaining to Shuniah and NOMA members from the ministers and groups that attended.
“From a municipal perspective, we met with (Environment, Conservation and Parks Minister David Piccini), we also met up with the (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry) to talk about some of the changes to the Conservation Act,” Landry said. “From a NOMA perspective, we met with many different ministers where we had a government meeting with them.
“We also met with the official opposition (led by Ontario NDP leader-elect Marit Stiles).
“We met with some of the northern ministers and also did a delegation in collaboration with (the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities and Northern Ontario Service Deliverers Association) with regards to mental health addictions and homelessness.”
Landry said part of their venture to Toronto for the municipality included finding more information on the process for their new and existing landfills as well as concerns for Shuniah’s Lake Superior floodways with recent changes to the Conservation Act.
A hot button issue raised at ROMA for Northwestern Ontario municipalities was the bills they’ve been receiving from the national railroads for the upgrade and maintenance of railway crossings.
“We (NOMA) had meetings with ministers of government with regards to some of the railway costs that are happening with our municipalities,” said Landry. “Our municipalities are being billed from the railroads with regards to maintenance and upgrades to the (railway) crossings.
“The Municipality of Machin received an unexpected bill for $65,000 for railway crossing upgrades. Municipalities like Shuniah, we received an unexpected bill for $186,400 for railway crossing repairs and we had another one for $200,000. Rainy River pays maintenance fees.
“We’re just trying to have the government relook at this because both railways have really good profit margins when it comes to their revenues. Those are not our assets for the municipalities, so we’re not sure why we have to pay for the maintenance and the upgrades for something we don’t own.”
Landry and her delegation also had discussions on the ability to obtain some of the Crown land in the middle of some of the municipalities to build additional homes, Northern Ontario road safety, maintenance and rest stops as well as the immigration pilot project.
Joining Landry at ROMA were Shuniah councillors Ron Giardetti, Don Smith and Meghan Chomut. The Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge sent mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis and councillor Bernie Kamphof to the three-day event.