Author Hans Christian Andersen is attributed with saying, “Where words fail, music speaks”, and music was speaking on July 19th at the Rosthern Senior’s Centre. Neil and Nancy Stubbs from Saskatoon brought their music to the Centre and entertained about forty people for just over an hour. Neil plays an astounding ten instruments and brought with to Rosthern, a guitar, banjo, accordion, electric keyboard, and saxophone. In the Canadian division of the Country Gospel Music Association (CGMA), Neil was awarded the Silver Heart Award for Instrumentalist of the Year for the third time this spring, and as a duo, Neil and Nancy were awarded the Silver Heart Award for Duo of the Year.
As they started their show, Nancy encouraged those in the audience to sing along, tap their toes, clap their hands, or even get up and dance if so moved, because music is meant to be enjoyed. Their repertoire included old tunes like ‘Won’t You Come Home Bill Bailey’, Elvis tunes such as ‘Wise Men Say’, and gospel tunes such as ‘One Day at a Time’. Also part of the evening was a selection of old-time Ukrainian tunes from Neil’s 14 years in a Ukrainian dance band that played for many events around Alvena and Cudworth.
The Rosthern Senior Centre has in the past put the monthly entertainment on hold for the summer, but with the slow recovery from the pandemic shutdown, organizers were hesitant to follow that practice this year. According to Dr. Andrew Budson, contributor and Editorial Advisory Board Member of Harvard Health Publishing, that was probably also a good health decision as well as a financial one. He wrote in his October 2020, blog post, “Because music can activate almost all brain regions and networks, it can help to keep a myriad of brain pathways and networks strong, including those networks that are involved in well-being, learning, cognitive function, quality of life, and happiness. In fact, there is only one other situation in which you can activate so many brain networks all at once, and that is when you participate in social activities.” (https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/why-is-music-good-for-the-brain-2020100721062)
It turns out that the old adage “if you don’t use it, you lose it”, is true for the pathways in the human brain as well as it is for human muscle. Brain pathways - and even whole networks - are strengthened when they are used and weakened when they are not used. Seniors’ social clubs support the well-being of their members by providing some of the very things that studies are showing help to keep them healthy. In a study conducted and published by researchers at the Mayo Clinic, it was found that engaging in two, three, four, or five mentally stimulating activities in late life (age 70+) correlated with a lower risk of developing mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The study followed 2000 cognitively normal men and women aged 70 or older for about five years, with interviews being held every 15 months throughout the life of the study. There is a suggestion that a greater number of activities correlates with a greater risk reduction for MCI. By pursuing computer use, social activities, and games in both midlife (age 50-65) and late life, benefits were noted and a reduced risk of MCI was found, but being engaged in crafting only showed to be beneficial in late life. Surprisingly, simply reading books showed no benefit, but no detriment either. Books, therefore, Budson theorized, should be read to seek knowledge, wisdom, enlightenment, or enjoyment.
Previous research has demonstrated that older people who engage in social activities, have a positive mental attitude, and who work to learn new things maintain their cognitive abilities longer than those who are socially isolated, have a negative attitude, and do not try to learn new things. With this information available, it is puzzling why Seniors’ Clubs do not warrant more support from levels of government above the local level. Canadians aged 65 and older made-up 18.8 percent of the overall population in 2022, according to Statistics Canada, up from 16.2 percent in 2018. Healthcare expenditures on individuals aged 65 and older accounted for 45.7 percent of total healthcare expenditures in 2019. Given the projected aging of the population, individuals aged 65 and older will account for 71.4 percent of total health care expenditures by 2040 if there are no new policies that improve the efficiency of health care delivery to this group of the population, an increase in health care expenditures of approximately 88 percent from 2019 to 2040. (https://www.fraserinstitute.org/studies/aging-and-expenditures-on-health-care) Any measures which promote the independence and health of older Canadians would seem to be a good investment in long-term reductions in healthcare expenditures.
Social clubs which provide a wide variety of activities to their members from music and games evenings like those held in Rosthern, to bowling afternoons and monthly suppers like those organized by Wakaw’s Club 99 keep the mind and body active and have the potential to stave off mild cognitive impairments, result in a higher quality of life, and lessen the potential for anxiety and depression. How much more could Seniors Clubs do to enhance the lives of their members if they received some consistent supportive funding from provincial and/or federal governments instead of only at times of crisis?