A lifetime spent helping the kids of the community buck the trend of Type 2 diabetes has earned a local woman an honorary doctorate from one of the world’s most prestigious universities, which will be bestowed upon her at the end of the month.
Amelia McGregor will be honoured with an honorary doctorate from McGill University on May 30 for her decades of work with the Kahnawake Schools Diabetes Prevention Project as a board member, chair and volunteer.
When the KSDPP was founded nearly three decades ago in 1994, McGregor was there as a member of the Kahnawake Combined Schools Committee, and her role grew exponentially from there.
“That’s how it began,” she said. “I just happened to be on the committee and we met to see if there was a way we could help reduce the numbers of kids who were becoming diabetic.”
For the past 30 years, McGregor’s dedication to helping kids using holistic medicine and Indigenous-focussed health initiatives made her a most deserving nominee, said McGill assistant professor of Family Medicine Alex McComber.
“Dr. Treena Delormier, Dr. Ann Macaulay and I submitted her name two years ago and she was informed by McGill a couple of weeks ago. Her contributions of cultural and community knowledge and wisdom with KSDPP over the years, and her involvement with Indigenous focused health initiatives - diabetes prevention, holistic wellness, research with Indigenous communities, ethics, adhering to our traditional values in health, mentorship, her involvements go on an on,” McComber said. “It is a recognition most deserving.”
For her part, McGregor said the honour hasn’t quite yet sunk in.
“Actually, I thought it was a prank at first. I thought somebody was playing a joke on me,” she said. “I’m still numb, really. I didn’t know I had been nominated. I was like ‘is this a joke? Is this for real? How did that happen?’”
McGregor said she was humbled by the honour.
“You do the work, you want to help the kids, and you just do it. You don’t do it with the expectation of being honoured. I’m humbled, and I’m still numbed,” she said.
Amelia McGregor will be honoured with an honorary doctorate from McGill University on May 30. For more information about the Kahnawake Schools Diabetes Prevention Project, visit ksdpp.org.