The play field at Gabriola Elementary School will remain closed to rental contracts through the summer, the school district said.
Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools closed the field to public use back in January due to deteriorating conditions. In the spring, facilities staff began maintenance work and in late May, NLPS confirmed the field had reopened to the public for “incidental use” but would not be entering into any rental agreements with sports organizations over the summer. Such agreements would be reassessed after summer work, which NLPS said will be extensive enough to cause disruptions to ongoing use.
"The maintenance department is focusing on making sure the field is ready to go for the September start-up as their main focus is of course having it ready and available for school use," the NLPS communications department said. "It’s taken quite a beating over the last few years for multiple reasons, and they believe that after this summer it will be back in its regular state for use over the 2023-24 school year."
The Gabriola Soccer Association, which last year had roughly 70 kids enrolled in its various programs, practices and plays games at the school field, but had to find an alternative location to practice when the school district decided to close the field in the winter.
GSA technical director, Glen Murphy, said community members stepped up to provide alternative options for the association to finish out the season.
Murphy has held summer soccer camps, independent of the GSA, at the elementary school field, since 1995. This year will be the first time he won’t be able to use that location. Instead, he plans to run the camps at Rollo McLay Park, but Murphy said the rental fee for the Regional District of Nanaimo-owned fields is twice as much as the school district. The upper ‘Ducky’ field at Rollo McLay is currently closed for use, also undergoing repairs, and is scheduled to reopen in August, according to the RDN.
Murphy said the association has been told by NLPS facilities staff that it is expected the Gabriola Elementary field will be available again in September. GSA’s regular season runs September through February.
“The field hasn’t had care from the district” over the last few years, Murphy said, adding the field is in need of levelling to avoid it turning into a “mud bowl” as it did midway through last season.