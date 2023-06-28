Town of Strathmore council passed third reading regarding Bylaw 23-15, being a bylaw to amend Land Use Bylaw 14-11 with respect to the redesignation of 9 Bayside Place.
The matter was discussed during the June 21 regular meeting of council in a public hearing prior to being voted on by council.
The site, prior to the passing of third reading, was classified as M2 – General Industrial District, which is one of Strathmore’s heaviest industrial land use districts. The site was formerly the home of a seed cleaning plant, which was decommissioned in 2019 and demolished in 2020.
Suggestions to redesignate the site for the construction of townhouses were originally brought before council in March, which were voted against at the time due to community concerns regarding height and privacy.
Changes to the development plans for the site, which were presented before council, include a building height limit of 12 meters – measured by the eaves of rooves, density reduction from 60 to 50 units, relocation of the three-story buildings within the site plan, addition of a greenspace with playground equipment, and alterations regarding the placement of rear decks in response to privacy concerns from neighbours.
Despite revisions to the site plans, several community members who attended the public hearing still expressed concerns regarding structure height, increased traffic and parking issues, privacy, and lack of promotion for affordable housing.
In response to questions, Mayor Pat Fule clarified during the meeting the development of these units is not intended to be classified as affordable housing for low-income tenants, but rather to increase the availability of living spaces within Strathmore.
“We have such a low inventory of rental places for people struggling to live in Strathmore that this option – which has not been approved yet – this option is to help with the affordability of finding places to rent,” he said. “Strictly from the fact that if you have more inventory of units, that can help the price of rentals in the town for people looking. This is not low-income housing.”
Town of Strathmore Development Services currently maintains active goals regarding municipal development to increase the availability of housing options within Strathmore, as local vacancy rates are currently extremely low.
Concerns were also expressed that once construction of the site is under way, developers would not honour agreements established with the town and violate pre-established terms with no consequence or recourse.
Town of Strathmore Manager of Development Services Chuck Proctor said the town would have full authority to halt construction, should developers attempt to work outside of their agreements and approved blueprints.
Council voted in favour of third reading 5-1, with Coun. Debbie Mitzner being the sole opposition to second reading. Coun. Richard Wegener abstained from participation in the vote due to a previous engagement prior to the land use bylaw. He disqualified himself from the vote, being not fully aware of the details surrounding the discussion.
No exact date regarding when development of the 9 Bayside Place site will begin was determined or discussed during the meeting of council.