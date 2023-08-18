NORTH HURON – Huron OPP Detachment Commander Jason Younan spoke to North Huron council at length at the Aug. 8 meeting, updating them on recent policing data in Wingham and making a special request for council to consider.
Younan started by telling council he had a “mutually beneficial proposal” for the OPP, the township and the community of North Huron. He found it prudent to attend the meeting as a delegation and make the request in person so he could provide answers to any questions that councillors had.
“I just wanted to give a little bit of a snapshot of what’s going on, specific to the Town of Wingham, from Jan. 1 2023, to the present,” said Younan. “As you know, your township is broken up really into three different entities, and the lion’s share of our calls for service, and the time we spend in the municipality, to the tune of 63 per cent of the time, is the Town of Wingham.”
Since the beginning of this year, there have been 860 “occurrences” in Wingham. Younan explained this number is up from 682 in 2022. “Out of those 860 occurrences, 223 of them took place on Josephine Street,” he said.
Younan told councillors that as more businesses open and the population increases, it is normal to see an increase in the variety of individuals in the community.
“And unfortunately, sometimes individuals will take advantage of different businesses that are open on Josephine Street,” he said.
The majority of the calls to Josephine Street are for petty theft, Younan said.
“Shoplifting and those types of occurrences take place where individuals in your community, in our community, are trying to make a living trying to sell goods, and sometimes they become victims of different property crimes.”
Younan added, “So increased population and increased business will oftentimes result in increase of [these] types of criminal offenses. As you look over the years, well, you’ve had 18 assault occurrences, 29 suspicious person or suspicious vehicle occurrences, 23 theft incidences, and I just highlighted different incidences along Josephine Street that that will tie into what my request or my proposal is, this evening, we’ve had some unwanted individuals.”
Occurrences at the Wingham Hospital are up, with OPP making 36 visits this year, compared to 26 in 2022.
“So you can see the occurrences with which we are attending hospitals, which is probably a trend that may be alarming to you with the proliferation of mental health occurrences, homelessness, those types of offenses,” said Younan. “We spend more time in hospitals and provide support to staff and hospitals because sometimes just lack of security and their inability sometimes to manage situations that we can more easily manage.”
On a brighter note, Younan said that out of five RIDE programs, only one impaired driving charge has been laid. He said he believes this statistic implies that the OPP is doing an excellent job deterring impaired driving.
Younan talked about Huron County’s “property crimes clearance rate,” which is 27.3 per cent, above the provincial average that “runs around 18 or 19 per cent,” he said.
“So that means property crimes are hard to solve, right. Petty theft sometimes are hard to solve and random acts of theft are difficult to find the culprit. It’s like putting a 1,000-piece puzzle together sometimes, and sometimes you do it, sometimes you can’t,” said Younan. “But a 27.3 per cent property crime clearance rate is admirable, and speaks to the hard work that the members that serve your community and… their diligence and their ability to solve crimes, we have a community street crimes unit that does a lot of work through search warrant execution, through following up on breaking enters drug crimes, there are a unit that that is always mobile, some of which live in your area.”
After his presentation, Younan outlined his request to council for a dedicated and visible place to increase presence and allow officers to have space for paperwork, meals and bathroom breaks.
Currently, F. E. Madill Secondary School provides office space for OPP officers to use, but entry to the building, negotiating the alarm system and using a multitude of keys proves to be less than ideal.
“My position has been and always will be that police visibility is certainly a crime deterrent, but sometimes it’s immeasurable,” Younan said. “Now, I appreciate that we picked up our tent pegs and we moved on to Clinton multiple years ago, and that may still be a point of contention for some, but we are where we are today. And my request today is for council to consider an opportunity where the police can be integrated into a public building.”
Describing some examples, Younan told council that the OPP often find themselves in fire halls, schools, hospitals or municipal buildings. They are trying to find a place strategically located in mutually advantageous areas.
The one big ‘catch’ to the proposal was that this request, if granted, would not be in a position to pay any rent or fees to the township, “So I’m here to ask if the municipality, in any form or fashion, is interested in partnering with us. It’s certainly not a place where I can write a cheque to say I can rent a certain space from the municipality for so much money.”
Younan said the results and impact of being present again would be immeasurable. “They can be extremely valuable as it relates to community safety, public safety, and criminal deterrence.”
Councillors asked several questions regarding the request but realized that more information would be required before they could make any decisions. They directed staff to work with the OPP to explore the potential use of municipal space and report back to them at a later date.