The Lambton Kent District School Board had 902 employees, and the St. Clair Catholic District School Board had 341 employees on the 2022 Sunshine Club, according to the province’s Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act.
The Lambton-Kent board’s total is three fewer than the previous year’s 905, while the St. Clair board’s total is only four higher than the 337 in 2021.
The slight change in numbers follows the 2021 Sunshine List when the boards saw double and triple the number of staff, topping the $100-K pay plateau.
The Lambton Kent board had 441 employees in 2020 make $100-K before the number more than doubled to 905 in 2021.
The St. Clair board had 104 employees make the Sunshine list in 2020 before tripling to 337 in 2021.
The considerable increase in 2021 Sunshine Club members was due to an adjustment in the salary grid due to the 2020 labour negotiations.
But those numbers levelled off in 2022.
At the Lambton Kent board, 438 elementary and 312 secondary school teachers topped the $100-K mark.
There were 49 elementary and 12 secondary principals, 16 elementary and 15 secondary vice-principals.John Howitt, Director of Education, earned $238,885.58 in 2022, up from $219,636.09 in 2021.
Brian Mckay, Associate Director of Corporate Services, had the second-highest salary at $194,871.55, up from $179,355.96 the previous year.
Angie Barrese, Gary Girardi and Benjamin Hazzard, all Superintendents of Education, earned $185,140.78, up from the $179,355 they earned in 2021.
Superintendent Mary Mancini earned $183,700.81 and Superintendent Helen Lane $178,551.33 in 2022, up from $177,915 and $172,766, respectively, in 2021.
Linda Nethery, a secondary and summer school teacher, had the highest salary among non-administrative staff at $180,605.32.
Dennis Thompson, an elementary teacher, was the other employee above $150-K with a $151,028.64 salary.
The 902 staffers on the Sunshine List earned total compensation of $97,091,618.95.
A total of 758 employees received earnings between $100,000 and $110,000, while another 135 received between $110,001 and $150,000.
At the St. Clair Catholic District School, the 341 Sunshine Club members combined for $37,168,612.74 in salaries.
There were 179 teachers, 27 principals and three vice-principals on the elementary side, and 105 teachers, two principals and five vice-principals on the secondary side on the Sunshine list.
Scott Johnson, Director of Education, had the top salary at $228,958.86 in 2022, a first full year in the position after replacing the retiring Deb Crawford on Oct. 1, 2021.
Amy Janssens, Associate Director, Corporate Services and Treasurer, made the same $206,118 in 2022 as she did in 2021.
Superintendent Christopher Kehoe earned $171,693.07 after being paid $147,931.18 in 2021, while Lisa Demers and Laura Callaghan earned $170,340.04 in 2022, down from $183,433 and $176,891, respectively, in 2021.
James Duff, Executive Manager, Human Resource Services, was the only other SCCDSB staffer above the $150-K with a salary of $154,404.80.
A total of 277 employees received earnings between $100,000 and $110,000, followed by 58, who received between $110,001 and $150,000.