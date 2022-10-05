DISTRICT - Dan Thibeault will be stepping into the Armstrong Township position vacated by Amy Vickery who is now the city manager of Temiskaming Shores.
Thibeault will be leaving the position of chief administrative officer-clerk treasurer of the Municipality of Charlton and Dack, as well as the Township of Chamberlain, and will be taking over the same position in Armstrong Township effective October 11.
Thibeault also holds the position of secretary-treasurer of the Central Temiskaming Planning Board, and vice-chair of the Temiskaming Municipal Services Association.
He has a Master of Business Administration degree and is currently working on completing his Chief Municipal Officer program designation. Armstrong Township Mayor Jean-Marc Boileau said that all his council members already knew Thibeault, and Charlton-Dack Reeve Merrill Bond has commended him for the work he has done.
Boileau commented in a telephone interview that he is "confident Dan will be an asset for our township."
Bond, also speaking in a telephone interview, said he hired Thibeault 12 years ago and "he's been a godsend to this township. When I came up with the idea of shared services he just went right at it. Every meeting he comes up with something to save time or save money. The staff loved him and so did the people. He had very good control over the office."
Bond added, "Jean-Marc (Boileau) is all about his community and trying to better his community so I think they will get along great. I think they're making a wise decision and I am really sorry to lose him."
Chamberlain Township Reeve Kerry Stewart also commended Thibeault.
"He was really good," said Stewart. "We have no complaints at all about the service he gave us, and we are wishing him the best as he goes forward."
Stewart said both Charlton/Dack and Chamberlain have deputy clerks.
"I'm quite confident they can handle things until we get someone new in place," he said.
Charlton/Dack and Chamberlain, which share administration and public works services, are now advertising for a new clerk-treasurer/chief administrative officer. The closing date for applications is October 23.The complete job description can be found at www.charltonanddack.com.