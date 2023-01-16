January is turning out to be a real mixed bag, with surprisingly mild weather and an events scene that is more choc-full than one would expect during the throes of winter. Thus, there is no reason to be staying indoors and wallowing in self pity until spring rolls around. This week marks the arrival of a number of theatre productions, art shows, exhibitions and events, alongside a purse-friendly food festival designed to get even the most money conscious few out and having a good time.
For the full list of events worthy of adding to the diary between Jan. 16 - 22, see below.
Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me
If you’re not intrigued enough by the name alone, perhaps the premise will convince you: Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life is an inspirational story about the healing power of music inspired by a life-altering event experienced by one Keith Alessi. The heartfelt passion project has graced impressive stages like the Soho Playhouse in New York, and will be touching down in West Van on Wednesday.
Jan. 20, Kay Meek Theatre. Times, tickets and more information can be found on the Kay Meek website.
What Are Our Supports?
Since 2018 North Van artist Emily Neufeld has been involved with What Are Our Supports?, an anthology of commissioned essays, writings, and artworks by a number of artists that question what support structures uphold the city's arts and culture sector. Almost five years on and the book is due to launch — with panel discussion and artist presentation — at 2 p.m. at the SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts this Saturday.
Jan. 21, Simon Fraser University. More information and tickets for the event can be found via the SFU School for the Contemporary Arts.
Skate Plaza
Christmas and New Year's Eve might have been and gone but the Shipyard’s Skate Plaza remains open to the public long into winter. Until February you can find it right next to the area's new Warming Hut - a cosy cabin and outdoor area, complete with fire pit, that has mulled wine, hot apple cider and non-alcoholic apple cider on tap.
On until the end of Feb., The Shipyards. More information can be found via the CNV website.
Frozen in Concert
Round off the week on a high note by gathering the family and settling down for an unprecedented viewing of Disney's Frozen. The animated classic's famous belter will be given the orchestral treatment at the hands of applauded conductor Nicholas Buc, making for an event that is equally as riveting for little ones as it is their parents.
Jan. 21-22, The Orpheum. Tickets can be purchased through the VSO website.
Lunar New Year at The Garden
Arguably the most aesthetically pleasing way to welcome the new lunar year can be found at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden. This weekend, the garden will be hosting a festival in honour of the Year of the Rabbit, with food stalls, arts and crafts, family activities, an array of performances spanning everything from dance to opera, and the premiere of a brand new exhibition by Vancouver artist Chairman Ting.
Jan. 21-22, Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden. More information and ticket prices can be found on the garden's website.
Dine Out
Sure, you can stay in for the month of January and wallow in self pity in the name of money saving, but you can also eat out, enjoy yourself, and not have it break the bank. Foodie festival Dine Out kicks off this Friday with fixed priced menu deals at a vast and varied selection of prime Vancouver breakfast, lunch and dinner spots. Some particular highlights on the North Shore include Deep Cove's newly refurbed The Raven, Park Royal's Trattoria and fine dining favourite Winston.
Jan. 20 - Feb. 5, various locations. Visit the Dine Out website for the full list of participating restaurants.
Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving
For 27 years since 1991, Iowa-raised photographer Deanna Dikeman took photographs each time she left her parents after a visit, capturing them bidding her farewell from their driveway. Now on show at The Polygon as part of her Leaving and Waving project, the affectionate and frank series chronicles the changing seasons, the growth of herself and her son and the inevitable ageing and loss of her parents - with a final, empty-driveway photograph.
On from Jan. 19, The Polygon. More information can be found via the gallery's website.
Canyon Lights
The dazzling extravaganza that is Canyon Lights is nearing its end, with the next few weeks serving as the final opportunity to view the festive lights before they turn off for another year. The city's favourite Christmas display, complete with Treetops Adventure, "Arc de Lumina" light tunnel and Trading Post Gift Store, will light up the Capilano Suspension Bridge until Jan. 22.
Until Jan. 22, Capilano Suspension Bridge. More information can be found on the Bridge's website.
Fiddler on the Roof
A string of high calibre shows are queued up to shake up the Vancouver theatre scene this year, kicking off with the Tony-Award winning Fiddler On the Roof. The profound story of love and acceptance, set in a Russia on the edge of revolution, will set the Queen Elizabeth Theatre stage alight with boisterous renditions of classic musical hits 'If I Were A Rich Man' and 'Miracle of Miracles.'
Jan. 17 - Jan. 22, Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Visit the theatre's website for times and tickets.
Keeping the Song Alive
Through a rich mix of traditional music and regalia, contemporary art, film, and historical documentation, this exhibition at Bill Reid's gallery of Northwest Coast Art pays ode to the unique friendship between hereditary Chiefs Billy Assu and Mungo Martin and ethnomusicologist Dr. Ida Halpern. In 1947, the three collaborated to record the ceremonial music of the Pesa (potlatch) for the Kwakwaka’wakw peoples, and the results of that joining of forces continues to resonate and inspire Kwakwaka’wakw artists and community members to this day.
Until March 19, Bill Reid Gallery. Visit the gallery's website for more information.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
MKerrLazenby@nsnews.comtwitter.com/MinaKerrLazenby