Thunder Bay, Ont. — The proposed expansion of the waterfront trail system in Thunder Bay would have winding paths and overhead aerial passes while maintaining a close connection with Lake superior.
Warren Philp, past president of the Port Arthur Rotary, outlined the infrastructure of the proposed trail.
“The pathway of the trail basically starts in the north at the mouth of the Current River, and proceeds as close to the water as possible, all the way to the Jackknife bridge on Syndicate Avenue,” he said. “It will span a total of 13.5 kilometres, broken into three phases.”
Philp pointed out that the north end of the trail is essentially at Fisherman’s Park at the mouth of the Current River.
“The exciting part about the connection to Fisherman’s Park is you are connected to everything along the Current River going all the way up to the Cascades Conservation Area, which would include the Shuniah Mines, Trowbridge Falls, Centennial Park, Boulevard Lake and dropping right down to the waterfront,” he said.
From the northern extent of the trail, Philp says there will be a new “active living overpass” required, which will be a major infrastructure item that will have to “fly over about 10 sets of railway tracks and elevators” and drop down on the Marina Park Road.
“The trail will follow Marina Park Drive into Prince Arthur’s landing and that’s phase one,” he said. “It’s the phase that we’re hoping city council will be looking at as early as May 15.
Keeping the trail near the water’s edge means negotiating with property owners to access the land. He noted that Buchanan Forest Products is trying to sell the Great West Timber site and negotiations with a new owner could be beneficial in keeping the pathway much closer to the water’s edge.
Philp says conversations with existing property and infrastructure owners can be complicated, especially if there’s disagreement on the potential for the use of the existing infrastructure.
"Sometimes there are diversions because of private access not being permitted and we have to look at trail systems as multigenerational efforts that potentially, when it’s first completed, it’s not the ideal path,” Philp noted.
Funding for the project is also a consideration. In 2021, city administration priced all three phases at $21 million.
“We’ve had a little bit of inflation going on here in the last couple of years, so we know it’s more than that now,” he said. “But there is a reserve fund called Renew Thunder Bay and it’s sitting with about $17.5 million in it — and it’s targeted for infrastructure projects.”
He explained the city pays a third of the costs and the provincial and federal governments will pay the other two thirds.
“The thing about this partnership proposal that we’re offering to the city is through the Port Arthur Community Foundation, which should be in place by the first quarter of 2024,” he said.
“The key reason it’s being set up, is to go after private funding through individuals, corporations and foundation charities, to support the trail project.”
Last week Deloitte Canada outlined the potential that a trail system like this could have on the city. The study found the trail can increase tourism visitation and spending, generating positive impacts on GDP, employment and tax revenue by increasing local spending and business opportunities.
It will become a new venue for community, sporting, and tourism events, support resident attraction and retention while expanding the city’s active transportation network.
The interpretation of cultural, ecological, and historical character of the community will be incorporporated into the system. This includes the engagement of Indigenous involvement that will advance reconciliation. High value waterfront areas can be featured in alignment with city planning and Thunder Bay’s tourism brand as Canada’s premier outdoor city will be solidified.