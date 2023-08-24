Wednesday, August 16th, the Rosthern Senior’s Centre was once again a venue for live music as Terry Pugh left his computer keyboard to pick up his accordion and guitar and entertain the friendly folks at the Centre. This was the first time Pugh had performed for anyone in Rosthern and with his easy banter and relaxed demeanor he left a good impression with the thirty people in attendance.
The evening was opened by Loyal Block who shared a few announcements including a mention of the September 9th Rosthern Harvest Festival and parade, and a grant the Centre received from Affinity Credit Union that allowed the completion of upgrades and repairs to the facility’s basement bathroom and meeting room. The upcoming entertainment scheduled for September 13th will be a name very familiar to Wakaw and area, Al Rybchinski. The music starts at 7:30 pm and there’s always room for more chairs.
Terry Pugh is promoted as performing old classic country and country gospel and did not disappoint as he opened on the guitar with That Silver Haired Daddy of Mine by Gene Autry, before moving to The Old Rugged Cross and Just a Closer Walk with Thee. About halfway through his set, Terry picked up his accordion and amidst sharing some tales of a young boy learning to play the accordion, entertained the crowd with renditions of oldies like Home on the Range and Red River Valley along with an operatic piece, The Overture to William Tell, which many people may recognize, as one particular segment of the overture was used as the theme song for The Lone Ranger. Before switching back to the guitar, Terry’s accordion brought to life The Tennessee Waltz and Maple Sugar.
Pugh shared that he was a fan of the singing cowboys of the old westerns, especially Roy Rogers, but that didn’t prevent him from sharing a fun song which, according to him, is well known to many Newfoundlanders, The Baloney Song, and left those hearing it for the first time that evening, chuckling throughout. To wrap up the evening, Pugh chose to give a nod to his favourite singing cowboy, performing the chorus of the song Rogers and his wife Dale Evans sang as the closing theme for their series, The Roy Rogers Show, which ran from 1951-57, Happy Trails.