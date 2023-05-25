Thunder Bay, Ont. — The reduction of commercial tax ratios approved by Thunder Bay city council in the 2023 tax policy is sitting well with the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, for which it has been advocating.
Charla Robinson, chamber president, says hopefully, it will mean that business property taxes will become a little less than they were.
“Everything changes each year depending on assessment value and there are many different things involved in setting what your taxes are for each property,” she said. “But generally, we’re really pleased to see that city council has moved in this direction and has reduced the commercial ratio to the range of fairness, which is something that they’ve been working on for a number of years.”
The long-term tax strategy that was adopted by city council last month states, “The municipal tax ratio is the degree of which a property class is taxed relative to the residential class and the residential ratio is always one.”
It explains that property classes are “taxed at different tax rates via the setting of tax ratios because of historical differences in tax burdens that were present prior to the 1998 provincial reform of the property tax system.”
Robinson says what has been seen in Thunder Bay is based on “pretty dramatic changes” over the last 20 years in the number of large industries that are operating.
“We had eight or nine forestry operations that were considered large industrial businesses that have shut down in the last two decades,” she said.
“They would have paid a significant amount more tax because those businesses were operating on those properties at that time. That’s why there’s been a bit of a shift where the total amount of taxes being collected by the city is being shared differently because those large industrial properties are no longer here. The money that was collected from those large industrial properties had to be shifted onto the other properties that remain.”
The accepted recommendations and implementation by city administration include:
• Reduced commercial ratio from 2.007675 to the provincial threshold of 1.98.
• Reduced large industrial ratio from 2.85 to 2.73.
• Reduced multi-residential ratio from 2.0 to 1.99.
• Adopted starting ratios for all other classes.
Robinson noted it’s important to understand that there is this ratio, and commercial, industrial, and multi-residential properties typically pay higher taxes than residential properties.
“As a result of the way that that system is set up in Thunder Bay, about seven per cent of the total property in the city means the actual buildings considered in the business property classes,” she said. “The value of those businesses of those properties is about 21 per cent of the total value of properties in the city that are taxed. The actual amount of taxes that are paid by the business classes is over 36 per cent of the tax collected by the city. You can see how generically businesses pay 15 per cent more taxes than the residential class.”
She also noted that there’s a lot of discussion about how the taxes in the community are being shifted onto residential properties.
“And that number certainly has changed over the years as to how much of the total taxes collected by the city are coming from business,” she said. “But it’s still 36 per cent of the total taxes collected. You can see that the business community is paying more than their fair share or more based on what is being collected by the city. And that is why we continue to advocate for continuing to reduce the spending at city hall as a way to bring down taxes for everyone, in particular for business because that will help to drive attraction to our community.”