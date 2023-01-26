With the council's support, Woodstock Mayor Trina Jones read a proclamation at the Jan. 24 council meeting declaring Feb. 1 as the third annual #BeMoreLikeEvan Day of Kindness.
The proclamation urges residents to perform random acts of kindness in memory of Hartford resident Evan Graham, who died in a tragic all-terrain vehicle accident in July 2020 at the age of 14.
Jones read the proclamation after receipt of the letter and request from the Graham family, noting 2023 will mark the third anniversary of the special day.
"It's a really good cause and had a strong reach last year," she said.
Jones noted people from around the province, country, and world joined Woodstock-area residents in delivering acts of kindness in Evan's memory.
Evam's family created the hashtag #BeMoreLikeEvan, as an encouragement to show kindness to everyone, as Evan always did.
The family initiated the campaign in 2021 to mark Evan's 15th birthday.
The family said the acts of kindness that day, stretched beyond anything they could have imagined.
The family explained an act of kindness doesn't need to cost money or be a huge gesture. Something as simple as holding a door for someone or a smile at a stranger can improve someone's day.
In its press release announcing the mayor's proclamation, the town encouraged recipients of an act of kindness to share it on social media with the hashtag #BeMoreLikeEvan.
"The Municipality of Woodstock, along with Evan's family, believe these acts of kindness bring several benefits to our communities, including contributing to a mentally healthy community, enhancing wellness and connecting us for one special day," the town stated in its release. "We all have the power to make someone happy, so let's spread some kindness to all and #BeMoreLikeEvan this February 1.".
Proclamation:
The following is the proclamation read by Mayor Jones at the Jan. 24 council meeting.
"WHEREAS Evan Graham of Hartford, New Brunswick, left us at the age of 14 on July 21st, 2020, doing what he loved but way too soon. His family initiated a campaign to encourage random acts of kindness, to take place annually on his birthday; and
"WHEREAS the #BeMoreLikeEvan campaign has become a community movement, inspiring hundreds of people throughout the Greater Woodstock area to perform random acts of kindness on behalf of others; and
"WHEREAS he was a young man who enjoyed the little things in life. He appreciated everything he had and the people who loved him. He was kind, caring and compassionate. He dreamed big, smiled big, laughed often, helped others, worked hard and played harder.
"WHEREAS Evan's family's wishes are for people to continue to perform random acts of kindness in his honour and to share them with the hashtag #BeMoreLikeEvanvia their own social media pages; and
"WHEREAS the #BeMoreLikeEvan campaign continues to inspire others throughout the community to perform random acts of kindness; and
"WHEREAS the 3rd Annual #BeMoreLikeEvan Day of Kindness will take place on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, and
"WHEREAS we hope many adults and children throughout the Municipality will perform acts of kindness to honour Evan's family's request;
"THEREFORE, I, Trina Jones, Mayor of the Municipality of Woodstock, do hereby recognize February 1st, 2023, as:
"THE 3rd ANNUAL #BeMoreLikeEvan Day of Kindness, in the Municipality of Woodstock, and I ask all citizens to consider random acts of kindness in his honour and to encourage others to do the same."