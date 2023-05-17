Education support workers are still fighting for a contract.
CUPE Local 4681 members working in the Northeastern Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) released a letter regarding their current situation last week.
The letter called on NCDSB to meet with the union representatives and a government-appointed conciliator before the end of the school year.
“We have not heard back from the board or the trustees except to acknowledge that press release,” said Local 4681 president and educational assistant Susan Cyr.
NCDSB said by email that they are committed to the process.
“The board is committed to reaching a fair agreement with our employees who are represented by CUPE, we will be following the process and working with the conciliator in the near future," said Andrew Marks, NCDSB community relations officer.
The current date for the next meeting is June 23, but Cyr said that they want this settled prior to the summer.
“The majority of our membership is laid off for the summer,” said Cyr. “Most of us, we make less than $39,000 a year, and then we have to go on EI in the summer months, and many of our members have part-time jobs as well to make it through the school year.”
The points that have not been resolved with the school board, according to CUPE, include the ability to use banked vacation time, hiring three full-time IT workers instead of contracting out work, and equity measures for their members working in Moosonee.
“The other NCDSB employees up there receive different allowances for working in the community, whereas the CUPE members receive a simple travel allowance that is frozen,” said Cyr. “So we’re looking for an equity piece that will help retain the workers that are currently there.”
In the fall, thousands of education workers across the province walked off the job in opposition to Ontario passing legislation to force a contract on the janitors, educational assistants and maintenance staff and other CUPE workers.
While CUPE negotiated a contract with the provincial government in the fall, those changes don’t apply to workers until their bargaining unit's contract with the board is agreed upon.
“We have to have our contract settled locally before we get what we worked so hard to get back in the fall,” she said.
Cyr is hopeful that the school board will return to the table before the set date so that their members can have things settled before the summer lay-offs.
“We’re hoping that they do come back and meet with us before June 23, and come to some kind of agreement,” said Cyr. “We still have that 97 per cent strike mandate that we took in the fall, so clearly our members are still in full support of the negotiating team, and the work that they’ve been trying to put forth in their contract.”
She said the ball is in the school board’s court now.
“It’s up to the board how seriously they take the support and the power of the workers behind the negotiation team,” said Cyr.