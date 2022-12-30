Family and friends, some old and new, came together to celebrate the season in the Town of Nokomis. Attendees kept warm with one of the many activities at the popular event.
This was the second year for the popular event that started with an idea by Nokomis Principal Kaylie Hendry. She envisioned a way for the community to come together in a fun and safe way during COVID after people sought ways to gather again. It also gave the teachers a bit of a break as the event replaced the school Christmas concert. The Town of Nokomis was happy to jump on board, collaborating with the school.
Pre-kindergarten to grade two children sang carols, and four bonfires kept people toasty. To warm up, there was a hot dog roast and grades 3-4 were in charge of hot chocolate. The grades 5-6 kids set up a fun photo booth area. And for the hockey enthusiast, the grades 7-8s set up shinny games. Horse-drawn sleigh rides ran all evening, and the Legion Bus took people on a sparkle tour of the town.
“Other than the wind that picked up, it was really good.” said Hendry. The event occurred a little earlier than last year, between 5-7 pm. Hendry said the horse-drawn sleigh rides were very popular.
The wood for the fires, sleigh rides, twinkle tours, hot chocolate, hot dogs and buns were all donated.
“Always thanks for all of the support, it makes it amazing. For the new people in the community I think it was a really good non-threatening way for everybody to come out and meet each other. I was happy with it again.”
Dennis Simpson, who contributed all the photos, said, “I thought it was really good. It was a little cold that night. Everybody was bundled up really good. Everybody stood around, visited Santa and also at the same time have a hot dog and a hot chocolate if they wanted to.” Simpson thought the change in time was an improvement and liked that people could have a hot dog.
Mayor David Mark said the event was great despite the -10 temperature with a wind making it a little nippy. The additional fire rings helped keep participants warm. “This was a truly Canadian type of event, everyone standing out there. It was just fun.” Mark recognized Principal Hendry and the school for creating the event.
Next year there are plans for a little friendly Christmas light competition, “Christmas Light Champion.”
Mark said the addition of new lights for the trees helped brighten the dark hours of winter. “It’s nice to enjoy eachother’s company.”