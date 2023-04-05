NORTH PERTH – Parkview Gardens in Listowel was the place to be last Thursday, March 23, as the North Perth Seniors organization held its weekly dance.
With 150 people in attendance, rocking out to The Country Versatiles, the event was well received and saw the highest turnout yet – post-pandemic that is.
The North Perth Seniors is a non-profit organization that runs programs for adults over the age of 50.
“We envision a North Perth community where adults 50-plus can be informed, active and involved,” explains Kira Gall, North Perth Seniors program coordinator, summarizing the organization’s mission statement.
Every Thursday afternoon, a program for seniors is held at Parkview Gardens. These programs usually consist of live music for entertainment. The cost for admission is $4 and you must be 50 years or older to attend. This entry fee includes a snack service after the program, a chance to win door prizes as well as an opportunity to win spot dance prizes. There is also a 50/50 ticket raffle each week. Other programs include bus trips and dinners. Members come from all over the region to enjoy the activities offered by the organization. The programs that North Perth Seniors offer provides an opportunity for seniors to meet other members while enjoying the different forms of scheduled entertainment.
The following acts will be performing each Thursday at 2 p.m at Parkview Gardens in Listowel: March 30 – The Parson Brothers; April 6 – Al Widmeyer and Randy Satchell; April 13 – Johnny Borton; April 20 – The Classics; April 27 – Crippled Ducks.
For more information or to become a member of North Perth Seniors, contact Gall at 226-622-4882 or northperthseniorscentre@gmail.com or find the organization on Facebook (@NorthPerthSeniors).