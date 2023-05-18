Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer was in a celebratory mood Tuesday afternoon at a press conference announcing the provincial government’s $11 million contribution towards the construction of the new Kanien'kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center (KORLCC) building.
“This is a very good day today,” the Grand Chief said. “We’ve been working on this since about 2016 and it’s been long in the works. We’ve had hurdles, feasibility studies and obstacles thrown in our way. It was tough, but we made it.”
The $11 million provincial contribution puts the center’s total fundraising just past the halfway mark, with over $30 million committed from various sources of the total $56 million price tag thus far, Sky-Deer confirmed.
Quebec Indigenous Affairs minister Ian Lafreniere was also all smiles, saying partnering with Kahnawake on the new building – which will house the KORLCC, the Turtle Island Theatre Company and Kahnawake Tourism as well as playing host to a museum highlighting the rich history of Kahnawake – was a natural for the province.
“This is very important for the community and it was very important for the Grand Chief as well,” Lafreniere, a former Montreal police officer, said. “For us, we want to be partners with Kahnawake,” he added, citing statistics that indicated 87 percent of Quebecers wanted to learn more about First Nations and their culture and history.
“This is how we’re going to get together. We need to know about the other nations and this is what we’re going to do,” Lafreniere said, adding that should a larger contribution be required to finish off the project, Quebec would be open to discussing that further.
Ground is slated to break on the project by mid-fall, and the committee in charge of the project said they hoped to lay a foundation by late Fall, before the cold weather comes. The planned opening would be sometime in late 2025, Sky-Deer said.
The site for the new building is adjacent to Kahnawake Survival School on Highway 132 near the eastern boundary of the community.
The new building will be a godsend for the KORLCC, who moved out of their old, inhabitable building and into a temporary home at the Kahnawake Office Complex about 18 months ago, capital campaign member and MCK Chief Jessica Lazare said.
“KORLCC has needed a new home for years,” she said. “As a student in the other building, I experienced the squirrels. I experienced the weird smells from the water in the building. The (new building) will be a hub for the community, a safe space for the community to feel safe learning the language, because our language is endangered.”
KORLCC executive director Lisa Phillips said the journey to a new home has been one that has spanned four-plus decades.
In the early ‘80s, a foundation was laid near the planned site for the new building, but the project ran out of money, she said.
“Here we are, 45-ish years later and we are making this announcement. It’s been a very, very long time,” Phillips said, adding that in a bit of poetic timing, demolition on the former KORLCC building began yesterday.
“It’s an emotional time,” Phillips said. “The original spirit that was in those walls. I’m going to remember it fondly. I’ll remember the joy, the laughter, the dancing and the love in that place. I believe in this project. I believe all of us do.”