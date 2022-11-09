Building and leveraging relationships regionally and provincially to work smarter and not harder is the heart of Kananaskis Improvement District’s (KID) 2022-27 strategic plan.
Achieving some of KID council’s goals relating to residents and visitor infrastructure over the next five years is going to require help from outside sources, including grants and cost-sharing opportunities, said chair Melanie Gnyp.
“One overarching goal of this council that we focused on is to better represent our residents and have our voices heard,” she said. “We want to be able to influence decisions and work together with our partners and stakeholders for better outcomes.
“I know that sounds kind of hokey, but there’s no extra money floating around out there and we’ve got to get better at this stuff if we want to provide all the services we need to.”
Community and business vitality is one of four strategic areas of focus in the plan, and within it are priorities such as improving telecommunications and broadband connectivity and better understanding public transit opportunities within Kananaskis Country.
The topic of enhancing connectivity is nothing new, but has come to the forefront of many council discussions with K-Country experiencing higher than average visitor numbers, including a record-breaking 5.4 million visitors in 2020.
According to census data, there were 156 people living in 60 of 152 private dwellings in KID in 2021. A unique set of challenges arises in the spring and summer months when the seasonal resident population can multiply by two to three times, filling many of those empty houses, and visitors arrive in droves.
Several popular trailhead parking lots in K-Country have felt the brunt of visitation in recent years, unable to accommodate the number of people which end up parking along nearby highways instead, posing a risk to themselves and passing vehicles.
Recently, KID council requested administration to explore a three-year seasonal public transit pilot project to be included in upcoming 2023 budget discussions. The pilot could extend from the Trans-Canada Highway to the Galatea Creek to Lillian Lakes Trailhead on Highway 40, easing up traffic and parking along K-Country’s busiest corridor.
“With some of the more recent things around parking infrastructure, the massive use of Kananaskis Country and trying to reduce the environmental impact, it just seems like the right time to explore this a bit further,” said Gnyp.
With little to no cell or internet connectivity also posing an increased safety risk to those in K-Country, KID council has been exploring ways to address the need through a telecoms feasibility study in 2021 and ongoing internet performance tests.
“People rely on that connectivity and it’s just an expectation now that you have access to decent internet or cell coverage,” said Gnyp. “We’re looking at how we can improve those services, for businesses and their employees, residents, and visitors.”
The cost of funding a telecoms project, however, is not likely to be within KID’s scope to do alone. The 2021 study revealed costs would range from $1.3-3.5 million based on basic or deluxe packages, and that is likely to have increased since then.
“I’ve got to say this over and over again, but this is not something that KID can do on its own unless we get external funding,” said Gnyp. “It’s just too costly.”
Financial equity and responsibility is another strategic area of focus outlined in the plan, which also prioritizes stakeholder and intergovernmental relationships, and organizational effectiveness.
As the only municipality located within a provincial park, virtually all of KID’s approximately 4,000-square-kilometre land base is administered by and belongs to the province.
Among the key actions of this plan will be to improve transparency and accountability in capital budget planning, as well as align municipal capital budgeting with provincial grant reporting metrics and timelines.
Council will also “advocate for accessing a portion of Alberta Environment and Parks Kananaskis Conservation Pass (KCP) revenues to enhance visitor services provided by KID,” the plan states.
“We’re a municipality just like any other in that we’re trying to reduce our tax burden where we can and seek out funding from other sources when we can to provide our services,” said Gnyp.
“The KCP is not ours and it never has been. We didn’t play a part in those discussions to implement it. It’s an area where there are more hands looking for a piece of KCP than just about anything else, and we’re only one of those hands.”
Other highlights of the 15-page plan include preparing and implementing a stakeholder engagement and communication strategy; providing world-class fire and emergency services through Kananaskis Emergency Services, including pursuing disaster preparedness initiatives; and developing strategic implementation plans for key priorities.
The plan is nearly double the size of the previous 2019-2022 strategic plan, which highlights similar priorities to the current one, but in much less detail.
Gnyp, who was part of last term’s council, said that document was an act of building the organization back up to getting to where they are now.
“That plan was really about taking what was a very sort of sleepy and basic municipal organization to now trying to really provide a lot more rigour and sophistication to it,” she said.
“Last term, we got our house in order and established a solid foundation for this term. Now we’re getting into more of specific initiatives and doing less catch-up.”