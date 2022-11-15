The Halton Regional Police Service has booked several persons with impaired driving during its routine policing across the region.
On October 31, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Walkers Line and Constable Henshaw Boulevard in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, Daniel Mott, 55, resident of Burlington was charged with operation while impaired.
On the same day in Burlington, Halton Police officers responded to another citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Kerns Road and Larchwood Green. As a result of an investigation, Agnieszka Lis-Kaczmarczyk, 42, resident of Burlington was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
On November 2, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Dundas Street and Cedar Springs Road in Burlington. Thomas Moller, 50, of Burlington was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
All persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Police have reminded the public that driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is a crime in progress and urged them to call 9-1-1 immediately to report a suspected impaired driver.
It also advised that the Service’s Twitter and Facebook accounts should not be used for this purpose as they are not monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.