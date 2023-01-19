Fog which has caused reduced visibility on highways surrounding the Drumheller area has also brought with it hoarfrost and ice crystals which are wreaking havoc and causing flickering lights and rolling power outages throughout the area.
ATCO Electric announced on its social media feeds on Wednesday, January 18 it had restored power for 59 outages and crews were “working around the clock” to assess and repair damages and remove ice buildup from power lines.
“Though picturesque, fog-related hoarfrost plays havoc with power lines as the weight accumulates on surfaces, leading to power outages when the lines touch or if they come down altogether,” ATCO stated in a Tweet on Tuesday evening.
The outages are affecting large portions of southeastern and central Alberta and restoration times are being impacted by higher than normal outage frequencies, broken lines, and ice buildup.
More information can be found online at poweroutage.atco.com/map