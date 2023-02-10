A new trustee has been elected to the Horizon School Division Board of Education.
Irma Anderson was elected by acclamation to represent Subdivision 11, the George Gordon First Nation, on Jan. 27.
She is an active community member of George Gordon First Nation who recently retired from her position as educational assistant at George Gordon Education Centre with 25 years of service.
“I would like to congratulate Irma and welcome her to our Board of Education, on behalf of my fellow trustees. Horizon will certainly benefit from her dedication to community and education,” said Jim Hack, the division’s board chair.
“We welcome Irma back to Horizon in this new capacity, and look forward to her joining the work of our Board in support of students, families, staff, and communities,” added Kevin Garinger, Horizon’s Director of Education.
In a media release, the school division said the Board of Education, the students, staff, and families of Horizon thanked outgoing trustee Edward Bitternose.
“We are grateful for Edward's dedication to our students and this Board,” the release said.