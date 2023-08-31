Mark your calendars, people.
Next week, the second annual Tewatonhnhá:ren festival, replete with a concert, live standup comedy, delicious treats and cool activities for the whole family will take over the Kahnawake Sports Complex, the event’s coordinator said earlier this week.
“There will be so much going on, I don’t really know where to begin,” said Tewatonhnhá:ren co-organizer Rhonda Kirby. “There will be a number of great activities for kids and for families, with a ton of great artists who will be playing and performing throughout the day.”
The event will begin at noon and will feature an afternoon full of activities with a photobooth that families can sign up for and will allow them to get a free family portrait taken, Kirby said, as well as free food, arts-and-crafts activities, traditional sports demonstrations and other fun highlights.
The September 9 event is ‘a great celebration of the strong, resilient Onkwehón:we people that we are,’ a statement said. ‘Through music, art and culture, the event celebrates the artistry of musicians, visual artists, and local cultural knowledge keepers with our community.’
“It’s opening up at noon,” Kirby said. “We’ll have a photo booth from 12 to 2 p.m. with Angel Horn. Families can sign up and they’ll get their photo printed out later in the day. They have to sign up on site.”
In addition, there will be a tent on site where elders can take a breather, grab a seat and have some food.
“We’ll have volunteers there to bring food to the elders, and get them whatever they need. We are looking for the community to come out in force and we are hoping to see a lot of our knowledge keepers at the event,” Kirby said.
Sausage, cornbread, corn on the cob and meat pies will be on the menu for giveaway, Kirby said.
“Lots of different people are stepping up and contributing and making meat pies. It’s great,” she added.
Throughout the day, passers-by will be treated to ribbon-skirt making with Lori Beauchamp, corn-husk doll making with Skanaie:a Deer, rattle-making with Tahatie Montour, a live painting session with Megan White, a lacrosse-stick stringing demo by Kaymen Diabo, as well as a medicine lacrosse game organized by Kirby Joe Diabo, as well as a Community Wellness Plan information booth with activities and ribbon-chime making exhibition.
Kirby said there are 30 ribbon-skirt kits for children to give away. Every hour from 2 to 6 p.m., six names will be pulled from a raffle and those people will sew the kid-size ribbon-skirt kids.
Throughout the afternoon, participants will be treated to musical and comedy stylings with performances by Shady Jane, Donna Jacobs, Leo Diabo, Edward Jacobs, comedian Jo Rice, The River Road Band, Sahawisóko Arquette, and a number of traditional drummers and singers from the community, Kirby added.
Performances will begin in the afternoon, with an evening set and a night-time set slated for around 8 p.m. or just at sunset, Kirby said.
The event is being paid for by Kahnawake Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) Child and Family Services to the tune of about $70,000 as it falls under the organization’s mandate of supporting community wellness events.
It’s the second annual such event, Kirby said.
“The first one, I think, was very successful,” she said, adding she was only a member of last year’s organizing committee and not the coordinator. “Those who were in charge last year felt it was a great event and that we should do it again.”
Kirby added that a lot of preparations for the event are already in the books, with a few odds and ends to look after, such as drying out the corn husks for the doll-making exhibition.
“That’s one of the last things we have left to do,” she said.
The Tewatonhnhá:ren Organizing Committee is made up of Rhonda Kirby (Coordinator), Kahsennenhawi Kirby (Co-Coordinator), Vivienne Walz (Onkwata'karitáhtshera), Justus Polson-Lahache (Volunteer), Douglas Lahache, and several Kahnawa'kehró:non volunteers. Visit the Tewatonhnhá:ren Facebook page for updates on event activities.
The event will be held September 9 starting at noon at the Kahnawake Sports Complex.