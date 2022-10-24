Morpeth native, Wendy Clark, was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, October 19th.
According to Chatham-Kent Police, a 66-year-old Howard Township woman sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash in Ridgetown.
Emergency crews responded to Main Street in Ridgetown at 1:58 p.m. after it was reported a woman had just exited her vehicle when she was struck by a passing vehicle.
“Good Samaritans in the area at the time of the accident quickly diverted traffic and blocked the road entrance to where the accident occurred,” stated an eyewitness at the scene.
“One was directing traffic so they wouldn’t turn towards the scene, another was standing at the four corners so no one would go through until police arrived, and a person driving a railway work vehicle pulled his vehicle across to help block the road.”
“The police and ambulance were there pretty quickly,” said the eye witness, “and the woman was rushed out by the ambulance, it seemed, within minutes. It all just happened so fast.”
“Everyone who could help did as best they could under the circumstances,” stated another eyewitness. “A college student was doing her best to call 9-1-1, as well as others. Someone brought a blanket to cover her up. There were lots of Good Samaritans trying to help.”
According to police, Clark suffered life-threatening injuries at the time and was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a Windsor hospital for further treatment. Two days later, on Friday, October 21st, Clark succumbed to her injuries.
Police said the driver left the scene and quickly started their investigation after the woman had been tended to. A Chatham-Kent police officer could be seen going in and out of various businesses, asking about their surveillance footage.
The police found the suspect vehicle and driver through investigation, witness statements, and surveillance video.
On the day of the hit-and-run, a 38-year-old Ridgetown man was arrested and charged with failing to remain at the collision resulting in bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two related Highway Traffic Act offences.
The man was taken to police headquarters and was set to be held there pending a bail hearing.
A memorial candle lighting will be held on Wednesday, October 26th at 7 p.m. at the scene (35 Main St. W., Ridgetown).
There will also be a time of visitation and celebration of Wendy’s life on Saturday, October 29th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, October 30th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hidden Hills Golf and Country Club (25393 St. Clair Road, Dover).
Our condolences go out to the Clark family at this tragic time.
Note - The Ridgetown Independent News requested an update from Chatham-Kent Police but did not receive one by press time.