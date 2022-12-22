Strathmore’s recipients of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medals were celebrated at the local Legion branch, Dec. 18, for their service to the community.
A total of 7,000 Albertans received the award as a symbolic recognition of the late Majesty’s 70th anniversary, and was based on the number of Albertans recognized with the 2005 Alberta Centennial medal, as well as the 2012 diamond jubilee medal program.
Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer presented Strathmore’s medal recipients with their awards during a brief ceremony, followed by a luncheon.
Among the award recipients included Mayor Pat Fule, and Deputy Mayor Denise Peterson, who had been recognized for their awards at a prior event in Calgary.
Peterson had been nominated for the award by Coun. Melissa Langmaid during the same meeting of council at which nominations for members of the community to put forward was discussed.
“It was a humbling experience to sit in the presence of these community members who had been nominated across the southern end of the province for contributions that they have made to their respective communities,” said Peterson. “It was an indication of the fact that people who volunteer never do it in isolation – that there are always many people around who contribute in their own capacity to be able to volunteer.”
Recipients of the awards were nominated to receive them by their fellows within the community. Fule explained there was an application process to complete, during which, the nominee’s contributions were described.
Fule added he felt very humbled to be able to celebrate so many within Strathmore who have given so much of their time and effort to better their community.
“They give up so much of their free time, they take time away from their families, and they do it all to help our community just be that much better,” he said. “They, by their actions, and the things they do by volunteering, it helps to make Strathmore a better place, whether it’s volunteering in the food bank, or hospice society, or here at the Legion with supporting veterans.”
Peterson added for her, having so many opportunities to volunteer and give back to her local community has been rewarding in its own right.
Following something of a legacy, she said her grandmother and mother were both recipients of medals during Queen Elizabeth’s 25 and 50-year commemorative celebrations, respectively.
This year’s local award winners include Brenda Knight, Carol Gardner, Corrie Carrobourg, Geoff Van Steenis, Heather Bangle, Heather Vanderveer, John Kittler, John Whieldon, Joyce Bazant, Karen McKee, Keith Clayton, Lorraine Farran, Mardelle Bazant, Marjorie Ireland, Peter Tindall, Simon Bradley, Steve King (Marilyn), Steven Dunn, Terence Murray, Valerie Schaning, Pam Collett, Lynne Fair, Odo Melcher, Denise Peterson, Pat Fule, Leslie Schultz, Martin Gauthier and Darcy Burke.