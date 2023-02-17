As reports of racism in schools arise across Ontario, Black youth in Sudbury have joined a new advocacy campaign to share their experiences and recommendations to make schools a safer place.
The campaign, organized by the Afro Women and Youth Foundation, launched this week as part of the organization's initiative to mark Black History Month.
To demonstrate the prevalence of anti-Black racism in elementary, middle, and high schools, Afro Women and Youth Foundation interviewed young people from throughout the community. Their responses were compiled in a video titled "Youth Voice Against Anti-Black Racism."
"These are young people sharing their stories by themselves," said Adebola Adefioye, executive director of the foundation. "We wanted to put it out there for people to see, so we can create more awareness in the community, and more importantly, to let people know that things need to change. Because these kids are here. They are here in Sudbury."
The video highlights racist experiences Black youth have encountered in their schools. Grade 12 student Hammirah Eletu said most of the racism she experiences has been subtle, but hurtful.
"Honestly, just the micro-aggressive comments, and slurs once in a while," she said. "They'll make fun of my hair and my food. I know how to react to things like that because I've been facing it ever since I moved to Canada in 2019. So I'm equipped with the knowledge of how to react to things like that.
"But when it comes to actually approaching the school, it's really hard. When you eventually do, they just brush it off or get the person to say sorry to you, without giving you the resources you need."
Joanna Adefioye, a Grade 9 student and Adefioye's daughter, echoed that sentiment, saying it can be difficult to get support when something happens.
"Back when I was in grade five or six, this kid had said the N-word," she said. "I told the principal about it, but because the mother came to the school saying it didn't happen, it did get brushed off.
"Ever since then, I just felt like people who are higher up just don't have much impact on things like this. I don't think they know what to do in cases like this."
That lack of knowledge on how to address incidents of racism is emphasized in the video. To address racism in schools, the youth recommended investing in equity, diversity and inclusion training for teachers, counsellors and other school staff to ensure they're equipped to address issues and provide support.
But it isn't just about reducing racist incidents; Black youth want to build connections and community with each other.
"I want to see diversity clubs, so Black youth and other youth of colour have a space to just talk about their problems without being judged," said Hammirah.
Joanna added, "One thing I really recommend is having people come in who are experts on situations like this, where everybody in the whole school community is able to talk about (and) communicate about these things. Because if we are only making this like, let's get all the Black kids together, other people who aren't Black don't know how to respect and to not be racist."
The campaign is aiming to educate the public and engage with policymakers about anti-Black racism from the perspective of youth. They are calling for equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) actions recommended by youth, including:
- Creating diversity clubs in elementary, middle, and high school.
- Strengthening existing diversity clubs with EDI resources and training for group leaders.
- Investing in continuous EDI training for teachers, counsellors, librarians, and other school staff.
- Funding for school library books that reflect diversity.
- Integrating cultural awareness subjects into the school curriculum for school-aged children.
For more information about the Youth Voices Against Anti-Black Racism campaign, visit www.afrowyf.org/anti-black-racism. Members of the public are encouraged to support the campaign and help reach policymakers using the one-click tool on the website.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
Twitter: @mia_rjensen