In the wake of a bus tragedy near Carberry, Man., another community that had a similar experience is sending its condolences.
“I send my deepest condolences to the community of Dauphin," said Michael Behiel, Humboldt's mayor. "I encourage everyone to show Dauphin the same love and support that the City of Humboldt has been receiving since April 2018.”
The Humboldt Broncos hockey team also had a message.
“We are devastated to learn of the tragic news coming from Carberry, Man.," the team said on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”
Premier Scott Moe said this is a devastating day for so many.
"From the first responders to the loved ones of all those involved in Manitoba’s tragedy, Saskatchewan is grieving with you.”
This tragedy may bring up many difficult feelings for those impacted by the Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy in 2018. For those within the Humboldt region who are in need of support, services are readily available through PARTNERS Family Services by calling 306-682-4135.
Additional services can be accessed by visiting www.counsellingconnectsask.ca. For those outside of Humboldt who are seeking support, we encourage you to reach out to your local mental health support services.